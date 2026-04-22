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India win three silver and bronze on day two

India win three silver and bronze on day two

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 09:31 pm IST
PTI |
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Cairo, India's junior shooters picked up four more medals, including three silver and a bronze, on day two of the ISSF Junior World Cup here on Wednesday.

India win three silver and bronze on day two

India are currently third on the medal tally as athletes from Kazakhstan and Individual Neutral Athletes won four of the five gold on offer on competition day two.

Rohit Kanyan gave India their first silver of the day in the 50m rifle prone men junior event with an effort of 615.8, just 0.5 behind Kazakhstan's gold winning Oleg Noskov.

Sejal Kamble then topped the junior women's 25m pistol qualifiers with a score of 580 and then went on to finish second in the final with 27 hits. AIN's Katsiaryna Ivanova took gold with 31 hits in the eight five-shot series final.

India secured a second double podium in the competition after Shiva Narwal and Chirag Sharma's heroics on day one, with Raj Chandra shooting 580 and Abhinav Deshwal 578, for silver and bronze respectively in the 25m pistol men junior event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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