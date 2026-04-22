Cairo, India's junior shooters picked up four more medals, including three silver and a bronze, on day two of the ISSF Junior World Cup here on Wednesday. India win three silver and bronze on day two

India are currently third on the medal tally as athletes from Kazakhstan and Individual Neutral Athletes won four of the five gold on offer on competition day two.

Rohit Kanyan gave India their first silver of the day in the 50m rifle prone men junior event with an effort of 615.8, just 0.5 behind Kazakhstan's gold winning Oleg Noskov.

Sejal Kamble then topped the junior women's 25m pistol qualifiers with a score of 580 and then went on to finish second in the final with 27 hits. AIN's Katsiaryna Ivanova took gold with 31 hits in the eight five-shot series final.

India secured a second double podium in the competition after Shiva Narwal and Chirag Sharma's heroics on day one, with Raj Chandra shooting 580 and Abhinav Deshwal 578, for silver and bronze respectively in the 25m pistol men junior event.

Kazakhstan took gold again with Kirill Tsukanov shooting 581.

In the junior women's skeet, Risham Guron qualified second with a score of 115 and then finished seventh in the final, bowing out with seven hits to her name after the first 12 shots..

Varvara Zaitseva of the Individual Neutral Athletes won gold in the event with a world record score of 33 hits out of 40.

In the junior men's skeet, Ishaan Singh Libra made the final eight with a 118 giving him sixth place and then improved by two in the final to just miss out on a medal..

He exited at the 28-shot mark with 24 hits. Briton Denzil Jago Grose bested Italian Marco Coco by one hit to win a first ISSF junior world cup gold in the event.

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