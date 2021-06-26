Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian archer Abhishek Verma clinches historic gold at World Cup
Indian archer Abhishek Verma clinches historic gold at World Cup

Abhishek emerged victorious after beating USA's Kris Schaff in a shoot-off to win the gold medal.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Archery generic image(Getty Images)

Indian archer Abhishek Verma clinched his first individual World Cup gold in the Archery World Cup Stage three in Paris on Saturday.

Abhishek emerged victorious after beating USA's Kris Schaff in a shoot-off to win the gold medal.

"Compound #archer @archer_abhishek won his first individual World Cup as he emerged victorious at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris after beating USA's Kris Schaff in a shoot-off. Many congratulations!" Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

Last week, the Indian women's recurve archery team failed to earn a Tokyo 2020 quota after an early exit at the final Olympic qualifier in Paris.

The Indian trio went down 6-0 to Colombia in the round of 16 despite making an impressive start to the day.In the qualification round, India and Mexico, the two favourites, lived up to the expectations and fought for every point.

The Mexican team of Aida Roman, Alejandra Valencia and Ana Vazquez pipped the Indians by one point after the end of the qualifiers.

