News / Sports / Others / Indian wake up to skating surprise, men's, women's teams win unexpected bronze in Asian Games 2023

Indian wake up to skating surprise, men's, women's teams win unexpected bronze in Asian Games 2023

PTI |
Oct 02, 2023 09:51 AM IST

The roller skaters clinched two bronze medals in men's and women's 3000m team relay events to match their best-ever performance at the Hangzhou Games.

India woke up to a pleasant surprise on Monday with two unexpected medals from roller skating at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. The roller skaters clinched two bronze medals in men's and women's 3000m team relay events to match their best-ever performance at the Hangzhou Games.

Bronze medalists of India, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, left, Aarathy Kasturi Raj, center, and Heeral Sadhu pose on the podium during the awards ceremony of the women's Speed Skating 3000 meter Relay Race at 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou(AP)
Bronze medalists of India, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, left, Aarathy Kasturi Raj, center, and Heeral Sadhu pose on the podium during the awards ceremony of the women's Speed Skating 3000 meter Relay Race at 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou(AP)

The women's team of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj opened India's account on the ninth day of competitions, finishing with a timing of 4:34.861s.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Indian quartet finished behind gold medallists Chinese Taipei (4:19.447) and South Korea (4:21.146).

Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Ingale then sealed a second bronze with a timing of 4:10.128 in men's team relay.

Chinese Taipei (4:05.692) and South Korea (4:05.702) took the top-two spots.

Indian roller skaters had won two bronze medals at the Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games in men's free skating and pairs skating events.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with Asian Games 2023 Live and India vs Australia Live Score related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out