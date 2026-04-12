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Indian women''s marathon team finishes creditable 5th at World Athletics Race Walking C''ships

Indian women''s marathon team finishes creditable 5th at World Athletics Race Walking C''ships

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 09:34 pm IST
PTI |
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Brasilia, Priyanka Goswami led the Indian women's marathon team to a creditable fifth place finish at the World Athletics Race Walking Championships here on Sunday.

Indian women''s marathon team finishes creditable 5th at World Athletics Race Walking C''ships

Goswami finished 10th with a time of 3 hours 43 minutes and one second, while Payal was 26th and Manju Rani was 30th in the gruelling women's marathon race walk event.

After taking into account the performances of the top three finishers of each country, India was placed in fifth slot.

Ecuador's Paula Torres won the women's individual marathon race to lead her team to the title.

Italy finished second while hosts Brazil and China were third and fourth respectively.

In the men's marathon race walk event, India fielded only two competitors Ram Baboo and Sandeep Kumar and thus did not figure in the team rankings.

Ram Baboo finished 17th with a time of 3:13:55 while Sandeep Kumar was 20th with 3:15:41.

The team score is the sum of the finishing positions of the three scoring athletes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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