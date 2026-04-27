London, India's men's and women's teams head into the 2026 World Team Table Tennis Championships, beginning here on Tuesday, with a familiar mix of promise and pressure.

Indians target group dominance as new era begins

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Placed in Group 7, the Indian men's team featuring Manav Thakkar , G. Sathiyan , Manush Shah , Harmeet Desai and Payas Jain will start as clear favourites against Slovakia, Tunisia and Guatemala.

On paper, the rankings tilt heavily in India's favour, particularly against a Slovak line-up led by Lubomir Pistej and Yang Wang .

Yet, the absence of now retired Sharath Kamal's experience in crunch ties could test India's composure, especially in tight five-match encounters.

The women's team finds itself in Group 6 alongside Ukraine, Uganda, and Rwanda.

Led by Manika Batra , India also have Yashaswini Ghorpade , Diya Chitale , Sutirtha Mukherjee and Syndrela Das , who at 16 is the youngest from the country to play at the worlds.

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{{^usCountry}} Ukraine, spearheaded by Margaryta Pesotska , present a more tangible threat here, making the group a closer contest than the men's draw. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ukraine, spearheaded by Margaryta Pesotska , present a more tangible threat here, making the group a closer contest than the men's draw. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} India's recent history at this event offers both encouragement and caution. At the 2024 edition in Busan, both teams advanced to the knockout stage but exited in the Round of 32. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India's recent history at this event offers both encouragement and caution. At the 2024 edition in Busan, both teams advanced to the knockout stage but exited in the Round of 32. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The women's team impressed with a second-place group finish that included narrow wins over Hungary and Spain, while pushing China in a close 2-3 loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The women's team impressed with a second-place group finish that included narrow wins over Hungary and Spain, while pushing China in a close 2-3 loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The men, meanwhile, showed resilience with wins over Chile and Kazakhstan but faltered against stronger opposition, going down 0-3 to South Korea in the knockouts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The men, meanwhile, showed resilience with wins over Chile and Kazakhstan but faltered against stronger opposition, going down 0-3 to South Korea in the knockouts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The format in London raises the stakes further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The format in London raises the stakes further. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Only group winners are guaranteed direct entry into the main draw, while second-placed teams face a complicated qualification route based on match ratios. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Only group winners are guaranteed direct entry into the main draw, while second-placed teams face a complicated qualification route based on match ratios. {{/usCountry}}

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For the men, depth remains a strong suit.

Sathiyan and Thakkar bring consistency, while Shah's upward trajectory adds firepower.

The women's side, on the other hand, appears more balanced than before, with Manika's big-match temperament complemented by a young core gaining international exposure.

If India can convert its numerical advantage into clinical performances and avoid slipping into the uncertainties of second place, a deeper run than 2024 is well within reach.

A century after the inaugural ITTF World Table Tennis Championships took place in England in 1926, the sport returns to where it all began for a truly historic centenary celebration.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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