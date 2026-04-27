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Indians target group dominance as new era begins

Indians target group dominance as new era begins

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 04:34 pm IST
PTI |
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London, India's men's and women's teams head into the 2026 World Team Table Tennis Championships, beginning here on Tuesday, with a familiar mix of promise and pressure.

Indians target group dominance as new era begins

Placed in Group 7, the Indian men's team featuring Manav Thakkar , G. Sathiyan , Manush Shah , Harmeet Desai and Payas Jain will start as clear favourites against Slovakia, Tunisia and Guatemala.

On paper, the rankings tilt heavily in India's favour, particularly against a Slovak line-up led by Lubomir Pistej and Yang Wang .

Yet, the absence of now retired Sharath Kamal's experience in crunch ties could test India's composure, especially in tight five-match encounters.

The women's team finds itself in Group 6 alongside Ukraine, Uganda, and Rwanda.

Led by Manika Batra , India also have Yashaswini Ghorpade , Diya Chitale , Sutirtha Mukherjee and Syndrela Das , who at 16 is the youngest from the country to play at the worlds.

For the men, depth remains a strong suit.

Sathiyan and Thakkar bring consistency, while Shah's upward trajectory adds firepower.

The women's side, on the other hand, appears more balanced than before, with Manika's big-match temperament complemented by a young core gaining international exposure.

If India can convert its numerical advantage into clinical performances and avoid slipping into the uncertainties of second place, a deeper run than 2024 is well within reach.

A century after the inaugural ITTF World Table Tennis Championships took place in England in 1926, the sport returns to where it all began for a truly historic centenary celebration.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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