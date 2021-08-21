Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India's Amit Khatri wins silver in 10km race walk at World U-20 Athletics Meet
others

India's Amit Khatri wins silver in 10km race walk at World U-20 Athletics Meet

India's Amit Khatri clocked 42:17.94 minutes to finish behind host country's Heristone Wanyoni of Kenya, who won the gold with a timing of 42:10.84 minutes.
PTI | , Nairobi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Amit Khatri wins silver medal in the 10km race walk for men at the World U-20 Athletics Championship(MyGovIndia / Twitter)

India's Amit Khatri won silver medal in the 10km race walk for men at the World U-20 Athletics Championship here on Saturday after the 4x400m mixed relay team won bronze a few days back.

Khatri clocked 42:17.94 minutes to finish behind host country's Heristone Wanyoni of Kenya, who won the gold with a timing of 42:10.84 minutes. Khatri did lead the race till Wanyoni overtook him during the last two laps of the race.

Paul McGrath of Spain won the bronze medal with a timing of 42:26.11 minutes. Both gold and bronze medal winners recorded their personal best timings at the event.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
amit khatri race walk world athletics championships
