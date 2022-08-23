India's Chess Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa beats 5-time World Chess Champ Carlsen

In the FTX Crypto Cup 2022, India's Chess Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa beat five-time World Chess Champion, Norway's Magnus Carlsen. But despite the win, the Indian finished as runner-up as his total score was 15 points as compared to Carlsen's 16 points overall. World No.4 Alireza Firouzja, also finished on 15 points but had to settle for the third spot as he had lost his clash against Praggnanandhaa earlier.

On Monday, in the final round of the FTX Crypto Cup 2022 in Miami, Praggnanandhaa won three straight games, including two in the blitz tie-breaks, as he triumphed over world number one Carlsen 4-2. The first two games were draws but then Carlsen won the third game. In a stunning comeback, Praggnanandhaa levelled the score and then won both games in the blitz tiebreak, to make the scorecard 4-2. The three straight wins by Indian prodigy over Carlsen is a big achievement as no other player has been able to do so against him in this season.

Runner-up 17-year-old Praggnanandhaa said: "I think it could have done better the last few days, but overall, second is good."

The eventual winner of FTX Crypto Cup 2022, Carlsen talked to the media and said: "I was feeling terrible today; I didn't get enough sleep, I was just not in good shape. I'm very happy and relieved to have won the tournament. Obviously I would have wished to have done better today, it's really kind of embarrassing to lose the last three games but overall the emotions are obviously positive. I wish that I could have kept my level going right till the very end. I didn't but nevertheless it's a great result."

A total of eight players played in round-robin format in the tournament which took place from August 15-21, 2022. Players went head-to-head in one four-game match a day for seven days. Each match consisted of four rapid games, with the winner earning $7,500 (3 points). If the match was tied, there was a blitz tiebreak, with 2 blitz games followed, if needed, by a single Armageddon game. The winner earned $5,000 (2 points) and the loser $2,500 (1). The winner was Carlsen as he accrued the most points(16) and cash overall.

