India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 schedule for July 27: Check full list of events and timings

India's campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 will gather further momentum on Monday with athletes competing across several disciplines as the athletics programme officially gets underway in Glasgow. India finally got off the mark as far as gold medals are concerned after Mirabai Chanu won the top prize in the women's 48kg event. July 26 turned out to be fruitful in weightlifting as Rishikanta Singh also won a silver medal in the men's 60kg category.

Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal for India on July 26. This was India's first gold at CWG 2026. (PTI)

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On Monday, the spotlight will be on the men's high jump final, where Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar and J Aadarsh Ram will represent India in pursuit of a podium finish. Tejas Shirse will also begin his campaign in the 110m hurdles, aiming to progress through the heats and secure a place in the final later in the day.

Following an encouraging start in weightlifting, the Indian contingent will look to build on its medal tally. Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi and V Ajaya Babu are all scheduled to compete.

Also Read: Mirabai Chanu defends her crown, wins third straight Commonwealth Games gold

In artistic gymnastics, Protistha Samanta will aim for a podium finish when she takes part in the women's vault final, giving India another opportunity to challenge for a medal.

Here's the full India schedule for Monday, July 27

Athletics and Para-athletics

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{{^usCountry}} Pooja Singh, women’s high jump qualifying round - 2:30 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pooja Singh, women’s high jump qualifying round - 2:30 PM {{/usCountry}}

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Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Tamilarasan, men’s 400m hurdles Round 1 - 2:40 PM

Murali Sreeshankar, men’s long jump qualification, Group A - 3 PM

Gurindervir Singh, men’s 100m Round 1-Heat 4 - 3:10 PM

Lokesh Sathyanathan, men’s long jump qualification, Group B - 4:20 PM

Tejas Shirse, men’s 110m hurdles Round 1 - 4:30 PM

Sharmila Dhankar and Shilpa K. Shyla, women’s shot put F57 final (medal event) - 11:35 PM

Sarvesh Kushare, Aadarsh Ram and Tejaswin Shankar, men’s high jump final (medal event) - 11:40 PM

Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi, men’s 100m T38 final (medal event) - 1:57 AM

Tejas Shirse, men’s 110m hurdles final, subject to qualification (medal event) - 2:15 AM

Swimming and Para-swimming

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Sajan Prakash, men’s 200m butterfly - Heat 2 - 3 PM

Swatik Patil, men’s 100m breaststroke SB9 - Heat 2 - 4:26 PM

Swatik Patil, men’s 100m breaststroke SB9 final, subject to qualification (medal event) - 12:02 AM

Aryan Nehra, men’s 800m freestyle fastest heat/final (medal event) - 1:07 AM

Sajan Prakash, men’s 200m butterfly final, subject to qualification (medal event) - 1:44 AM

Boxing

Sachin Siwach vs William Hewitt (England) men’s 60kg Round of 16 - 4:45 PM

Ankush, men’s 80kg Round of 16 - 6 PM

Sakshi Choudhary vs Lethabo Modukanele (Botswana) women’s 51kg Round of 16 - 10:30 PM

Sumit Kundu vs Jon McConnell (Northern Ireland), men’s 70kg Round of 16 - 1 AM

Artistic Gymnastics

Protistha Samanta, women’s vault final (medal event) - 6:15 PM

Weighlifting

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Gyaneshwari Yadav, women’s 53kg final (medal event) - 5:45 PM

Bindyarani Devi, women’s 58kg final (medal event) - 8 PM

Ajaya Babu, men’s 79kg final (medal event) - 12:45 AM

Lawn Bowls and Para-bowls

Putul Sonowal vs Anwar Hamada (Kenya), men’s singles Section D sectional play - 10:05 PM

Men’s singles and women’s pairs semifinals, subject to Putul Sonowal and the pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh qualifying - 1:10 AM

3x3 wheelchair basketball

India vs Nigeria, women’s wheelchair Pool B match - 12 AM