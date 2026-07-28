India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 schedule for July 28: Big day for boxing contingent, check full list of events, timings

India's Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign can achieve further prominence on Tuesday as the boxing contingent looks to confirm five more medals in the 23rd edition of the competition. Five Indian boxers are set to participate in the quarter-finals, and progression to the last four in their respective categories will at least assure the country of a bronze medal. The day promises several medal opportunities in weightlifting and athletics.

CWG 2026 India schedule for July 28: Here's all you need to know. (PTI)

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On the track, Gulveer Singh will line up in the men's 10,000m final, aiming to deliver a strong performance against a competitive field. In the field events, Pooja Singh will represent India in the women's high jump final during the evening session.

The boxing ring will also be busy for the Indian contingent. Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Kapil Pokhariya, and Jadumani Singh are all scheduled to compete in their respective quarterfinal bouts, with victories guaranteeing them a place in the medal rounds.

Also Read: Gyaneshwari Yadav wins India's third silver at Commonwealth Games 2026, weightlifting dominance continues

Weightlifting presents another chance for India to add to its medal tally. Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur will contest the finals in their respective weight categories, both hoping to finish on the podium.

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{{^usCountry}} In the pool, Srihari Nataraj begins his campaign in the men's 100m backstroke. He will first compete in the heats and, if he progresses, return later in the day for the semifinal. Here's the full India schedule at CWG 2026 for Tuesday, July 28 Swimming and para-swimming {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the pool, Srihari Nataraj begins his campaign in the men's 100m backstroke. He will first compete in the heats and, if he progresses, return later in the day for the semifinal. Here's the full India schedule at CWG 2026 for Tuesday, July 28 Swimming and para-swimming {{/usCountry}}

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Sajan Prakash in Men's 50m Butterfly Heats - 3:26 PM

Srihari Nataraj in Men's 100m Backstroke Heats - 4:41 PM

Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam in Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Heats - 4:57 PM

Karthik Budigina and Ali Iman in Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Final (Medal Event, if they qualify from Heats) - 11:37 PM

Sajan Prakash in Men's 50m Butterfly Semifinal (If he qualifies from Heats) - 12:50 AM

Srihari Nataraj in Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinal (If he qualifies from Heats) - 1:33 AM

Athletics

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Vishal TK and Rajesh Ramesh in Men's 400m Heats - 4:30 PM

Pooja Singh in Women's High Jump Final (Medal Event) - 11:35 PM

Gulveer Singh in Men's 10,000m Final (Medal Event) - 12:55 AM

Weightlifting

Nirupama Devi Seram in Women's 63kg Final (Medal Event) - 6:30 PM

Harjinder Kaur in Women's 69kg Final (Medal Event) – 11 PM

Boxing

Preeti Pawar vs Nicole Clyde (Northern Ireland) in Women's 54kg quarterfinal - 10:30 PM

Priya Ghanghas vs Niamh Mitchell (Scotland) in Women's 60kg quarterfinal - 11 PM

Parveen Hooda vs Sacha Hickey (England) in Women's 65kg quarterfinal - 11:30 PM

Jadumani Singh vs Mwengo Mwale (Zambia) in Men's 55kg quarterfinal - 12:15 AM

Kapil Pokhariya vs Robert McNulty (Scotland) in Men's 90kg quarterfinal -1:30 AM

Bowls and Para-bowls

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Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Section B, Round 1 - India (Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar) vs Cook Islands (Epii Poila & Jason Lindsay) - 10:20 PM

Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Section C, Round 1 - Nayanmoni Saikia vs Amy Williams (Wales) - 1:10 AM

3X3 wheelchair basketball

Reena Gupta, Ritu Chanu, Minakshi Harichandra and Laxmi Rayappa Rayannavar, women’s semifinal qualifier (subject to progression from the pool stage) - 1 AM