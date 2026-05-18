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Injured Firouzja turns to bedside gambit in Bucharest

Firouzja, who suffered an ankle injury after the third round, resumed his campaign in the Super Chess Classic from a specially arranged hotel room set-up

Updated on: May 18, 2026 11:33 pm IST
By Susan Ninan
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Bengaluru: Alireza Firouzja reclined in his shorts on a bed in a hotel room, his right leg propped up on pillows. Across him sat World Championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov as the two played out moves on a chessboard placed on a table between them. An arbiter sat on a chair near the foot of the bed. It was an extraordinary scene from Round 5 of the Grand Chess Tour Super Chess Classic in Bucharest.

An injured Alireza Firouzja (on bed) plays Javokhir Sindarov in his hotel room in Round 5 of the Grand Chess Tour Super Chess Classic in Bucharest. (Lennart Ootes)

According to the organisers, the French-Iranian Grandmaster had suffered an ankle injury after the third round. He did not play his Round 4 game against Fabiano Caruana. “There are certain games where by the end you’ll get into a highly neurotic state because of all these turmoils,” Grandmaster Anish Giri, Firouzja’s Round 3 opponent said.

“And by the end of our game, Alireza and I were both Firouzja very shaky...and then I heard he even fell. over. I heard it wasn’t so bad at least. This is kind of crazy. I hope he’s going to be fine.” In a position that was drawn, Firouzja blundered and lost against Giri.

Alireza Firouzja, who suffered an ankle injury, plays his Round 5 game against World Championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov, while lying in bed in a specially arranged hotel room set up as an arbiter looks on. (Lennart Ootes)
In the 1985 Interpolis tournament in Tilburg, English Grandmaster Anthony Miles played most of his games lying on his stomach on a massage bed after suffering from severe back pain. (Fide)

In the Interpolis tournament - with eight of the world’s top eight players in a double round robin event - held in the fall of 1985 in Tilburg, English Grandmaster Anthony Miles played most of his games lying flat on his stomach on a massage bed after suffering from severe back pain.

He ended up tying for first place.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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