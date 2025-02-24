IOA forms ad hoc committee to run Boxing Federation of India

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has put an ad hoc committee in place to run the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) due to the ongoing “administrative instability” in the federation. The tenure of BFI office bearers ended on February 2. (HT)

The tenure of BFI office bearers ended on February 2 but elections have not been held yet. HT had reported on the administrative logjam and the delay in holding elections.

“The IOA has been closely monitoring the administrative affairs of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). As per the governing norms, elections to the IBF were to be conducted on or before February 2, 2025. However, despite the prescribed timeline, the elections have not been held, resulting in administrative instability within the federation,” IOA president PT Usha said in a letter on Monday. A copy of the letter is with HT.

Several office bearers of BFI had written to Usha about the delay in holding elections despite 24 BFI units passing a resolution to hold the election on March 3.

“This office has received numerous complaints from stakeholders, including athletes, coaches, and concerned authorities, regarding the non-participation of Indian boxers in various important National / International events in recent months. This situation is detrimental to the growth and performance of Indian boxing on the global stage and necessitates immediate corrective measures,” Usha said.

Usha said in view of the current situation “an ad hoc Committee is hereby constituted to oversee the affairs of the Boxing Federation of India and ensure the smooth functioning of its activities until the conduct of free and fair elections.”

The committee is headed by Madhukant Pathak with Rajesh Bhandari, DP Bhatt, Shiva Thapa and Virendra Singh Thakur as members.

The ad hoc panel shall take immediate steps to address the grievances raised by the boxing community, facilitate athlete participation in upcoming international competitions, and work towards conducting the BFI elections at the earliest.