IOA's athletes commission to propose ad-hoc panel for Equestrian

The Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) Athletes Commission (AC) is set to recommend the formation of an ad-hoc committee to run the operations of the beleaguered Equestrian Federation of India (EFI). The committee will also be responsible to conduct elections for the EFI Executive Council (EC) besides selecting the team for the upcoming Asian Games later this year in Hangzhou.

Indian equestrian rider Fouaad Mirza(Equestrian Federation of India)

The commission, it has been learned, is in the process of drafting its recommendations that will be sent to the IOA EC in a day or two. Table tennis ace Sharath Kamal, also the vice-chairperson of the AC, is drafting the letter.

"We are in the process of preparing the recommendations. Given the situation in EFI, it seems the most viable option," an AC member said.

Unlike the last time when AC's proposal to put out a public statement in support of protesting wrestlers was shot down by some members of the commission at the last moment, the discussion this time was reportedly smooth.

"All of us were of the view that the AC should be more forthcoming in supporting the cause of athletes. The decision was unanimous even though the AC Chairperson (MC Mary Kom) didn't respond," the member added.

The AC action comes a day after Colonel Rajesh Pattu, a three-time Asian Games medallist and an Arjuna award-winning equestrian, wrote an email to the commission listing the anomalies in EFI.

Citing widespread malpractices in EFI's selection criterion, Colonel Pattu urged the AC to "help restore credibility in the selection process of the Indian Equestrian team."

The selection criterion for the Asian Games mandated the rider-horse combination to secure 1 Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) in five trials to be held in India between September 1, 2021 to May 15, 2022.

The criterion was revised after the postponement of the Asian Games with the combination needing to achieve 3 MERs in four trials in India between August 15, 2022 to February 15, 2022.

The restricted window meant 2018 Asian Games silver medallist Fouaad Mirza and the country's best show jumper Maryk Sahney opted out of trials since they were based in Europe and couldn't find enough events in the winter months.

The trials conducted in India, moreover, are effectively null and void since China doesn't allow horses from India, leaving the riders who attained the desired MERs in India in limbo. Such riders have a choice to relocate to Europe and look to lease horses, but given the paucity of time and the exorbitant cost involved, the option is not feasible.

As of now, the EFI doesn't have a selection panel. The term of the selection committee, as per the EFI statute, is co-terminus with the Asian Games but when the latter were postponed in 2022, the tenure of the selection committee was not revised.

"Members of EC were arbitrarily removed by Colonel Jaiveer. He also removed the entire selection committee," Colonel Pattu said.

"In the interest of equestrians, it is advisable that either the earlier selection committee is reinstated or a new panel is appointed. This is what we want from the IOA," he added.

Colonel Pattu, in his email to the IOA AC, has called for transparency in sending rider-horse combinations in the Asian Games long list, the deadline for which is May 20.

"I request the IOA Athlete Commission to step in and ensure that a fair and transparent system is employed in picking the rider-horse combinations for nomination in the long list for the Asian Games and to ensure that IOA appoints a selection committee (of Arjuna Award winners and national champions) to pick the best combination to represent India," Pattu's mail states.

The EFI doesn't have a functional EC as of now as it has only three of the seven people to form the quorum. EFI secretary general Colonel Jaiveer, Colonel SS Ahlawat, and EFI's vice president (finance) Harish Khokhar are the current EC members.

Khokhar finds himself embroiled in a conflict of interest controversy after he leased his horse — Verdinand — to rider Rakesh Kumar. The Delhi high court, hearing a plea by rider Chirag Khandal in its March 7 order, called out the conflict in paras 71 and 72.

"EFI succeeded in their vicious approach to eliminate the best candidates by acting in a completely capricious and arbitrary manner while discharging its responsibilities," the court noted.

The formation of an ad-hoc panel will be the third instance in the recent past, following the wrestling and volleyball federations, when such a committee has been tasked to run a sports federation.

