ISSF World Cup: Aishwary finishes 7th in men's 10m air rifle

others

PTI | , Osijek
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar(Twitter)

India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished seventh in the men's final, while the country's women shooters failed to get past the qualifying round in the 10m air rifle event of the ISSF World Cup here on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Aishwary, who finished with a score of 628 in the qualification round, shot a total of 143.9 before being eliminated from the final of the men's 10m air rifle event.

Deepak Kumar (626) and Divyansh Singh Panwar (624.7) failed to make the final ending 14th and 25th respectively in the qualifying round.

In another disappointing show, the trio of ace shooters Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan failed to enter the finals of the women's 10m air rifle event.

All six shooters are bound for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Apurvi had the best result among the three women, finishing 24th with a score of 624.2.

While Anjum managed 622.3 to be placed 42nd in the qualification, Elavenil (621.2) also copped a two-point penalty for protesting a shot that was correctly scored.

The 21-year-old Elavenil, a Junior World Cup gold medallist, initially scored a total of 623.2 points to finish 35th but the two-point penalty meant she slipped to the 55th spot.

According to the ISSF rules, if the Results, Timing and Scoring (RTS) jury determines that a protested shot was scored correctly, a two-point penalty is applied.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
