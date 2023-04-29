It takes lot of courage to take on an institution or entrenched administrator

I'm not too much of a social media guy, not into those Twitter battles. But to the protesting wrestlers, I'd like to say this. I don't know which side is what, who is right or wrong, because everyone has their own perception; that, for example, there is an ulterior motive to this.

File image of Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar(Tejaswin Shankar/ Twitter)

But even if they are wrong, I'd still like to support my wrestlers. Because, as a sportsperson that is the least I can do for my fraternity. And because I know it takes a lot of effort, courage and commitment to be there, to fight for something that you think is right. So, I don't know why people should be worried about what's right or wrong. They should be worried about why they are out on the street and why no one seems to be listening to them. That's the bigger concern here.

Speaking from personal experience, it takes a lot of courage to take on an institution, or somebody who has been an administrator for so many years (Tejaswin took the Adille Sumariwalla-led Athletics Federation of India to court last year over his non-selection for the Commonwealth Games. He won the case, and then the CWG high jump bronze in Birmingham). Even if you were to have an ulterior motive, it's really hard to gather the strength to do that. I felt it personally, with all the waves of thoughts in my mind. I was so stressed during that period — I wasn't able to sleep, eat or think properly. And I was doing that for myself; the only person benefiting from it was me and my entry to the CWG. These wrestlers are fighting for others too, and their community overall. That by itself is commendable.

Finding that courage from within is not easy. Especially looking at how our sporting system has been set up over the years. Growing up as an athlete in India, you're often at the mercy of one person — be it an administrator, coach or anyone else. You've been told to ensure you don't rub him/her the wrong way. That's how it has been. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.

That is why fights like these often become more about one person. Because they have become synonymous with the federation. It then becomes more of a personal battle wherein people come to the defence of that individual. The day federations can become less about an individual and more about being an entity, we will perhaps see fewer personal fights and more transparency. At the end of the day, that is what we're stressing on – transparency and a democratic process.

At the moment, we’re only looking at these wrestlers. Who knows, maybe tomorrow more will come forward in another sport deriving strength from what is happening right now. To be that first person, though, takes immense courage. Hats off to these wrestlers for taking a stand. I hope this is a catalyst and things can change for the greater good. That will be a bigger win for our country than any medal.

But, as of now, it's very disheartening to see our wrestlers on the street. The only time I have seen Vinesh Phogat or Sakshi Malik cry is when they hear the national anthem on the podium after winning a medal. From seeing them cry there to seeing them cry here does hurt.

As they've repeatedly said, when they win medals for the country, everyone wants a photo with them. Now, when they need it the most, nobody wants to stand with them. That is the sad reality. So is the fact that there was no action taken for three months. Nobody was willing to talk about it, do anything about it. It's only now that an FIR has been lodged. If it was a sexual harassment complaint, why was the FIR not lodged on day one? I think that should be addressed first, irrespective of what is right or wrong.

I just hope there is some resolution to this soon, like Neeraj (Chopra) and some others tweeted as well. You can't let our athletes sit on the street for months and months on. Not just athletes, anyone for that matter. I would not say accept all their demands, but at least go there, sit with them and listen to what they have to say. Committees were formed, and while I don't know too well the outcome of that, from what I understand I don't think there's been any resolution. Those are the basic things that need attention. Ultimately, it comes down to transparency. In everything — be it selection guidelines for qualification or sensitive issues of such nature.

— Tejaswin Shankar is the national high jump record holder and 2022 CWG bronze medalist. The US-based athlete spoke with Rutvick Mehta.

