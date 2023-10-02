'It was horrible... cheating shouldn't be appreciated': Jyothi Yarraji addresses dramatic 100m hurdles at Asian Games

In first major international event, Jyothi Yarraji, one of India's medal hopefuls in track and field at the 2023 Asian Games 2023, claimed a silver in 100m hurdles on Sunday, but it did come the way anyone of would ever imagined. Drama unfolded right at the start of the race when the Yarraji was disqualified for a false start along with Chinese competitor Yanni Wu, but both were later allowed to run the race with decision pending post the race following a review. Yarraji finished third, but was elevated to the silver-medal position after Wu was disqualified.

India's Jyothi Yarraji speaks to officials following a false start by China's Yanni Wu during the women's 100m hurdles final (REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to ANI, Yarraji revealed that it was a horrible experience for her and stated that cheating should never be appreciated in any sport, but added that she was happy winning the silver medal in the end.

"It was a horrible experience, I just want to say that cheating should never be appreciated in any sport. After a lot of drama, I finally won the silver medal and I am happy since this was my first Asian Games," Yarraji said.

The controversy happened when Wu, in lane 4, made a false start, while Yarraji, in lane 5, was second off the blocks. Both were disqualified before the Indian began protesting that it was the Chinese who made committed the error. This led to a lot of heated discussion with the officials on the sidelines, where both were also showed the replay of it, before being allowed to complete the discipline with review pending post-race.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Actually, before the start of the race, I tried to focus on doing the best timing and suddenly they gave me the false starting warning. I was shocked and after the race, we protested. I felt bad for the Chinese athlete since even though she performed well to reach here however we have to accept what it is. Now I will give myself rest for one week then will start preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics," Yarraji added.

The 24-year-old ended third in the race with Wu taking the second spot, but Yarraji's medal was later upgraded to silver. Yarraji clocked 12.91s to secure the silver medal in the women's 100m Hurdles final. China's Yuwei Lin bagged the gold medal with a time of 12.74s, while Japan's Yumi Tanaka clinched the bronze.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail