New Delhi, Virtually unbeatable in the 65kg category over the past one year in international circuit, Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal says he is "a favourite of himself" even as he remains grounded about the unpredictability of results in elite sport.

It's not like no one can shake me: Sujeet Kalkal on dominance in 65kg

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Sujeet, who has clinched gold medals in every competition he has entered since that U23 Asian Championship triumph in June 2025 barring the Senior World Championship believes consistency and self-belief have been key to his rise.

His most recent gold medal-winning performance came at the Senior Asian Championship in Bishkek.

"I don't follow anyone in particular. I like watching my own bouts, mostly on Sundays. You can say I am my own favourite," Sujeet told PTI in an interview.

Unlike many of his peers, Sujeet does not idolise any particular wrestler, though he admires veterans like Yogeshwar Dutt, Bajrang Punia and Amit Dhankar for their qualities.

"I used to watch Yogeshwar Dutt and others. You learn from them - endurance, speed, power, but I mostly analyse my own bouts. Our schedule is busy, but on Sundays or rest time, I watch my bouts and also those of senior wrestlers. That helps identify mistakes and improve," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite his dominance, Sujeet refused to claim absolute control over the 65kg weight category, which once belonged to Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, who went out of the scene following protest against then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite his dominance, Sujeet refused to claim absolute control over the 65kg weight category, which once belonged to Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, who went out of the scene following protest against then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "There is nothing like no one can shake me. Everyone works hard. Whoever has the day, wins. With God's grace, I have been winning so far and will try to continue doing so and make my country proud," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There is nothing like no one can shake me. Everyone works hard. Whoever has the day, wins. With God's grace, I have been winning so far and will try to continue doing so and make my country proud," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 23-year old, who has already beaten top competitors from traditional powerhouses such as Iran and Japan, said the upcoming Asian Games will be a true test of where he stands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 23-year old, who has already beaten top competitors from traditional powerhouses such as Iran and Japan, said the upcoming Asian Games will be a true test of where he stands. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It's been two years since I lost any bout to any Indian wrestler. As far as Iran and Japan are concerned, we will know our level in the Asian Games. There are still some shortcomings and we are working on them," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It's been two years since I lost any bout to any Indian wrestler. As far as Iran and Japan are concerned, we will know our level in the Asian Games. There are still some shortcomings and we are working on them," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Known for his strong defensive skills and sharp counter-attacks, Sujeet admitted that his focus now is on improving his offensive game, endurance and power.

"My defence is my strongest point, but I need to work more on attack. I also need to improve endurance and power. We are trying to overcome these shortcomings," he said.

Training under coaches like India freestyle head coach Vinod Kumar in the national camp, Sujeet said rigorous sessions are designed to push his physical limits.

"The coaches make us work very hard. That helps improve endurance."

To sharpen his skills, he trains across weight categories.

"We train with heavier wrestlers for strength and endurance, and with 57kg and 61kg wrestlers to improve speed. That helps overall development," he explained.

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Looking ahead to a crucial 2026 season featuring the Asian Games and the World Championships, Sujeet said both events hold equal importance.

"The Asian Games come once in four years and I missed a medal at the last World Championship due to a brief lapse. I will give my 100 per cent. Both are very important for me," he said.

While confident, he stopped short of making bold predictions.

"I do see myself winning medals, but no one can be 100 per cent sure about the future. I will try my best to win gold at both events and make my country proud," he said.

On the transition from U23 to senior level, Sujeet said the difference is minimal.

"U23 is almost like senior level. There are just one or two fewer competitors. The real difference comes at the World Championship level," he noted.

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Reflecting on his defensive prowess, he credited it to his early focus on mat wrestling rather than traditional mud bouts.

"I didn't play much dangal in mud. From the beginning, my father wanted me to focus on mat wrestling. That helped my defence," he said.

Recalling his narrow miss at the Senior World Championship, Sujeet said mental pressure played a role.

"There was pressure to win a medal and a small lapse of 10-15 seconds cost me. Otherwise, everything was going well," he admitted.

Aware of growing expectations, he said support from fans and senior wrestlers motivates him.

"I see comments on Instagram and people tell me I will win medals. It motivates me, but we can only control the present and give our best," he said.

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Outside wrestling, Sujeet keeps things simple.

"In free time, I listen to music, play cards, watch TV or movies occasionally. There is nothing regular apart from wrestling," he said.

The sacrifices, however, are significant.

"I miss eating my favourite food, going out with friends, and spending time at home. But this is required for wrestling," he said.

With his father Dayanand also being a coach, discussions at home often revolve around the sport, though the bond remains light-hearted.

"He is friendly. We talk about wrestling, life, and also joke around," Sujeet said.

On what sets him apart, Sujeet underlined consistency over anything extraordinary.

"There is nothing special. Everyone trains the same, but consistency is what takes you forward," he signed off.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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