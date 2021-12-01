ITTF Rankings: Manika Batra, Archana Kamath enter top 10 in doubles

India's women's doubles pair in table tennis, Archana Girish Kamath and Manika Batra entered the Top 10 of WD category in the updated rankings posted by the International Table Tennis Federation.

The duo moved four places up to the 10th spot. Kamath and Batra had reached the quarter-finals at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the mixed doubles pair of G Sathiyan and Manika Batra achieved their career-best ranking of 15, as they climbed 11 spots. The duo also reached the last-8 at the World Championships, a feat that earned them 350 ranking points.

"#TeamIndia at an all-time high @manikabatra_TT/Archana Kamath break into the Top 10 of Women's Doubles category( 4) Manika along with Mixed Doubles partner @sathiyantt also climbed 11 spots to attain World No.15 rank as per latest rankings Congratulations to all," SAI Media tweeted.

In singles, Achanta Sharath Kamal remains the highest-ranked Indian at No 32, followed by Sathiyan at No 38 in the world. Manika Batra holds a singles rank of 56.

