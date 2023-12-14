Jannik Sinner voted as Fan's Favorite in 2023 ATP Awards, Jan-Lennard Struff wins Comeback Player of the Year

Jannik Sinner, who is the current men's world no. 4, was voted as the 2023 ATP Fans' Favorite, which saw him become the first non-Major title holder to clinch the laurel. He had a career-best 2023 season, winning four titles, with a 64-15 win/loss record in pro-tour matches. The award was voted by tennis fans on the ATP Tour website, and only players inside the top-25 rankings are qualified for the honor. Jannik Sinner has been voted as the ATP Fan's Favorite Player of the Year.(REUTERS)

Meanwhile, Jan-Lennard Struff was named as the Comeback Player of the Year after getting past an injury, and he climbed from no. 167 to a career-high no. 21 in the rankings. The other nominees for this award was Dominik Koepfer, Gael Monfils and Alexander Zverev.

Speaking after receiving the award, Struff said, "I’m very, very happy and excited to win the Comeback Player of the Year award for 2023. I was nominated with Sascha, Domi and Gael, which for me deserve the award so much as well for their seasons, so congrats for this."

Andrey Rublev and his countryman Karen Khachanov were voted as the 2023 ATP Fans' Favourite Doubles Team, and won their maiden Masters-level title in Madrid this year. Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime took home the prestigious Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award.

Novak Djokovic finished as the world no. 1 in the ATP Tour this year. For the ATP Coach of the Year award, Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi, who are part of Sinner's team, were named as the winners, followed by Jose Higueras getting the Tim Gullikson Career Coach award. Vagnozzi said, "I’ve known Jannik from when he was 14. He played against one of my junior players, so I saw him for the first time there. It's really nice to coach him because he's a really funny guy. He has a really good character. It's easy to coach Jannik also because he wants to improve a lot and go on the court always with a smile and everything, so for a coach it’s really good."