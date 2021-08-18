Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Japanese GP canceled because of coronavirus pandemic
others

Japanese GP canceled because of coronavirus pandemic

The race in Suzuka had been scheduled for Oct. 10, between the events in Turkey and the United States.
AP | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 03:19 PM IST
The decision creates another dent in F1′s calendar of Asia-based races(Twitter)

This year's Japanese Grand Prix was canceled following discussions between the government and race promoters, Formula One organizers said Wednesday.

The race in Suzuka had been scheduled for Oct. 10, between the events in Turkey and the United States.

“The decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," F1 said in a statement. “Formula 1 is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks.”

The decision creates another dent in F1′s calendar of Asia-based races following the cancellation of the Australian and Chinese GPs.

“Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest from locations to host Formula 1 events this year and beyond,” F1 said in the statement.

Most of the series is being staged in Europe and the Middle East this season, with organizers initially planning 23 races.

The 11th race was held last weekend, when French driver Esteban Ocon won a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

The Japanese government pushed ahead with the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New infections in Tokyo tripled during the 17 days of the Olympics, which finished on Aug. 8, although medical experts said the surge was not directly linked to the Games.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
formula one grand prix racing
TRENDING NEWS

Drone captures its own rescue, viral video wows people. Seen it yet?

Doggo gets bamboozled after meeting tiny kitten. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows one-month-old baby penguin getting fed. It may make you say 'aww'

Anand Mahindra tweets about dosa maker whose skills can put robots to shame
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
India Covid Cases
Rhea Kapoor
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP