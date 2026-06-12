Jaspal Rana gave back to shooting as much as he got from it, Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary's careers are proof

Friday, June 12, 2026, will be remembered as a sad day for Indian shooting as Jaspal Rana, the multiple Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist, died aged 49. Rana is inarguably one of the greatest athletes the country has ever produced, and his accomplishments are second to none. Rana would have been great had he not done anything after retiring as a professional player; however, he decided to give back to the sport that made him a household name. Rana has been instrumental in shaping the golden age of Indian shooters, and he was the biggest reason why Manu Bhaker was able to land a historic double bronze at the Paris Olympics.

Jaspal Rana, the Asian Games gold medallist shooter, guided Manu Bhaker to her historic double bronze-medal feat at the Paris Olympics. (PTI)

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Over the last decade or so, Rana has emerged as one of the most influential figures in Indian shooting, shaping the careers of so many youngsters. His coaching stint was all about stories of discipline, and never compromising on the high standards he himself set as a player.

Also Read: Jaspal Rana, Asian Games gold medallist and Indian shooting coach, dies at 49

It was around 2012 that he began dedicating his time to coaching young shooters. He made it his mission to establish training systems and nurture grassroots talent to identify youngsters who could win multiple medals for India at world events such as the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games.

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{{^usCountry}} Rana's coaching gig saw him grooming young talent such as Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala, and Chinki Yadav. The National Rifle Association of India then also appointed him as a high-performance coach for the 25m pistol discipline in February 2025. Rana's training methods {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rana's coaching gig saw him grooming young talent such as Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala, and Chinki Yadav. The National Rifle Association of India then also appointed him as a high-performance coach for the 25m pistol discipline in February 2025. Rana's training methods {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In multiple interviews, Rana spoke about his focus on shaping complete athletes rather than improving their scores in global events. The premier athlete was all about looking at the bigger picture. The shooters who trained under him often spoke about Rana's work ethic and his discipline, which was non-negotiable. Rather than focusing on technique, Rana worked on improving the shooters mentally. He believed that better concentration would make them comfortable in stressful situations. The Manu Bhaker stint {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In multiple interviews, Rana spoke about his focus on shaping complete athletes rather than improving their scores in global events. The premier athlete was all about looking at the bigger picture. The shooters who trained under him often spoke about Rana's work ethic and his discipline, which was non-negotiable. Rather than focusing on technique, Rana worked on improving the shooters mentally. He believed that better concentration would make them comfortable in stressful situations. The Manu Bhaker stint {{/usCountry}}

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It's safe to say that Rana enjoyed the bulk of his success with Manu Bhaker. She was already being spoken about when she came to take Rana's guidance. He then played a key role in converting her ability to sustain excellence in big events. The duo's relationship suffered several highs and lows, and the duo had a fallout right before the Tokyo Olympics.

However, the duo found their way back to each other before the Paris Olympics. And the results were historic to say the least. In 2024, Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal and then became the first Indian athlete to win two medals at a single Olympic Games.

Rana received support from the Indian Olympic Association president, PT Usha, which led him to develop a rigorous training schedule for Bhaker ahead of the Paris Olympics. He replicated the routine of the Olympic matches in their daily schedule, which went a long way toward helping Bhaker acclimatise to the conditions.

Saurabh Chaudhary's rise

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Apart from Bhaker, Rana also shaped Saurabh Chaudhary's career. The young prodigy won World Cup titles and Asian Games gold, and established himself among the world's elite pistol shooters while still in his teens. And it all came about because of Rana's work with Chaudhary. Rana never left Chaudhary's side even during the tough phase in the Tokyo Olympics.

Bhaker and Chaudhary are the most notable examples of Rana's success; however, they don't show the full story. Rana mentored several junior shooters through his academy (Jaspal Rana Institute of Education and Technology) in Dehradun. The Asian Games gold medallist is known for recognising talent pretty early on and investing years in their development.

In 2020, the government recognised Rana's efforts by conferring the prestigious Dronacharya Award on him. In the end, it can be said that his most enduring contribution is way beyond medals and rankings.

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Perhaps Rana's most enduring contribution lies beyond medals and rankings. His coaching philosophy perfectly reflects the mindset of a former champion who understood everything about elite sport and what it takes to become a winner on the biggest stage.

His sudden death has left a huge void when it comes to Indian shooting and sports in general.

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