Jaspal Rana, Asian Games gold medallist and Indian shooting coach, dies at 49

Indian shooting great Jaspal Rana, winner of multiple Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medals, died on Thursday night at the age of 49. According to news agency PTI, National Rifle Association of India president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo confirmed that Rana breathed his last at a Delhi hospital. Rana’s passing comes as a major shock as he had recently undergone a medical procedure after falling ill during the Indian contingent’s return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. Rana, who was serving as the high-performance coach for Indian pistol shooters, began feeling unwell during the return journey and was taken to a hospital immediately after landing in Delhi last week.

Rana was known for transforming Indian shooting through his roles as a junior national team coach and high-performance trainer. He also mentored Manu Bhaker, helping her secure a historic double bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Also Read: Jaspal Rana was a giant of Indian sport: He shone when the country was looking for a global sporting identity His coaching tenure also saw him groom young shooters such as Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala, and Chinki Yadav. The National Rifle Association of India had appointed him as a high-performance coach for the 25m pistol discipline in February 2025.

For his contributions to the sport, the government awarded him the Dronacharya Award in 2020.

India's Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra took to social media on Friday morning to pay his condolences. “Heartbroken to hear about Jaspal Rana’s passing. Jaspal was my teammate, and in many ways, part of a generation that helped shape Indian shooting. He was intense, gifted, and carried the pride of the country every time he stepped onto the range,” he wrote on X.

“This is a huge loss for our sport. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, students and everyone whose life he touched,” he added.