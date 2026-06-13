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Jaspal Rana's mortal remains taken to Varanasi for final rites

Jaspal Rana's mortal remains taken to Varanasi for final rites

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 02:06 pm IST
PTI |
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Dehradun, The mortal remains of legendary Indian pistol shooter and coach Jaspal Rana were taken to Varanasi in an air ambulance on Saturday for the final rites.

Jaspal Rana's mortal remains taken to Varanasi for final rites

Rana, 49, passed away on Thursday following a brief illness after battling cardiac complications, the National Rifle Association of India had said.

Rana, one of India's finest pistol shooters, successfully transitioned to coaching and guided Manu Bhaker to two historic bronze medals at the Paris Olympics.

His mortal remains were brought from Delhi to Dehradun on Friday evening. On Saturday morning, the body was kept at his residence to allow the public to pay their last respects. Before being taken to Varanasi, Rana was accorded full state honours at his residence.

According to sources close to the family, Rana had deep faith in Lord Shiva and the Ganga and had expressed a wish during his lifetime for his final rites to be performed in Varanasi.

Several public representatives, administrative officials and sports personalities also visited the residence to pay their final respects.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
jaspal rana varanasi manu bhaker dehradun
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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