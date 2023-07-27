Jaylen Brown's savage response amid heavy fan criticism after record-breaking $304m NBA deal with Celtics

NBA star Jaylen Brown secured the richest deal in the history of the competition, having agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension with Boston Celtics. Brown’s agent Jason Glushon confirmed the news to the Associated Press. Brown’s brand new deal, which will reportedly pay him up to $304 million, surpassing the $264 million agreement signed by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last summer.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball during Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat,(AP)

Brown, a two-time All-Star, had a formidable season with the Celtics last time with an average career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Though, the 26-year-old could not could not carry forward his brilliance in the Eastern Conference finals against Miami Heat. In the decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Brown could secure 19 points, with just one of nine 3-point attempts.

. Some social media users even started to talk about the futility of Celtics’ high profile contract agreement with the American basketballer.

While a section of social media emphasised on Jaylen Brown’s poor show, others focused on his lack of dribbling skills.

One Twitter user sarcastically wrote, “They’re paying Jaylen Brown $300 million to dribble like a middle schooler with his left hand.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, another NBA fan commented, “He got all this money and he can’t even dribble with his left?”

Many felt that Jayson Tatum deserved “a better contract than Jaylen Brown.”

“Jaylen Brown is between the 20th and 25th best player in the NBA, yet he signed the biggest contract in NBA history. Wild,” read a comment.

Brown, though, remains undeterred with the criticism surrounding the deal. He aims to come back stronger after a disappointing season.

“It's funny motivation is losing in itself. Falling short (gives) all the motivation in the world to get back and be better,” Brown said, as quoted by ClutchPoints. “Me in my brain knowing that I can be better than I was last year, even though I was All-NBA second team or whatever the accolades was. I still think you haven't seen me play my best basketball or reach my peak yet.”

Having secured the most expensive deal in the history of the NBA, Jaylen Brown said, “I want to launch a project to bring Black Wall Street here in Boston. I want to attack the wealth disparity here. I think there’s analytics that supports that stimulating the wealth gap could actually be something that could be better meant for the entire economy.”

“With the biggest financial deal in NBA history, it makes sense to talk about one year investment in community, but … the wealth disparity here that nobody wants to talk about is top five in the US (and) is something that we can all improve on it. It’s unsettling,” Brown said at a press conference.

During his seven-season stint at Boston Celtics, Brown helped his side in reaching Eastern Conference finals on five occasions. He was also instrumental in guiding the Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2022 where they lost to Golden State Warriors.

