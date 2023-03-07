Jon Jones sends blunt warning to Stipe Miocic ahead of potential UFC fight

Jon Jones had a dream debut in UFC heavyweight division as he clinched the title against Ciryl Gane on Saturday. The American fighter made a comeback to the Octagon after almost three years and played like he had never left the scene. In the main event of UFC 285, he took only two minutes and four seconds to overpower his French opponent into submission.

Having reinforced himself as one of the greatest MMA fighters ever, Jones has set his eyes on the next challenge. Earlier, UFC president Dana White had announced that the winner of Jones vs Gane, will square off against Stipe Miocic in the next match.

Ahead of his potential match against Miocic, Jones has warned his American opponent.

“I say this respectfully to Stipe — I would take time off from being a firefighter right now. And I mean that with all due respect,” Jones said during the UFC 285 post-fight press conference.

“My whole world is going to be focused on him. This is the biggest opportunity in my life to beat the heavyweight GOAT and I’m going give it everything I’ve got, absolutely everything I’ve got," he added.

In a blatant message, Jones brushed aside Stipe's claim of being heavier than him and showed confidence of beating him in their face off.

“Stipe is talking about the fact that he’s heavier than me right now — his head is already in the wrong spot. If he thinks weightlifting is going to beat me, he’ll never be younger than he is right now, he’ll never be faster. And I’m going to not only beat Stipe, I’m going to finish him before the championship rounds.”

Meanwhile, as per UFC President the fight between Jones and Miocic might happen at UFC 290, which is scheduled to take place during the promotion’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas on July 8.