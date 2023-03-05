Watch: Jon Jones dances merrily in the cage after historic win over Ciryl Gane in UFC 285

Jon Jones overpowered Ciryl Gane to become the new heavyweight champion in the main event of UFC 285 on Saturday night in USA. The 35-year-old had a fairytale comeback after almost three years and achieved the honour on his debut in the heavyweight class. Jones had already been a light heavyweight champion before and his latest title victory put him in the list of select few to have won two titles in two different weight categories in the history of UFC.

It only took Jones two minutes and four seconds in round one, to surpass Gane in the high-voltage encounter. The American MMA fighter had trained hard for the bout and boasted about winning it, days ahead of the match. He realised to his uber confident claims and lived up to the expectations of the fans who chanted 'GOAT'(Greatest Of All Time) after his resounding victory.

ALSO READ| UFC 285 Highlights: Jon Jones enters history books with heavyweight title, Alexa Grasso lifts women's flyweight crown

Immediately, after securing his win by submission, Jones acknowledged the crowd support and started dancing merrily in the cage. A video of his joyful moment was tweeted by the official Twitter account of UFC and it got viral in no time.

Watch the video here.

Meanwhile, Alexa Grasso shocked Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event to win women's flyweight title. After the third round, Shevchenko was in the lead by 29-28,29-28,29-28. But a brilliant choke by Grasso on her, shattered Shevchenko's dreams of retaining the title.Grasso won by submission, just seconds before the conclusion of round four.

In other matches of the main card, Shavkat Rakhmonov won in the welterweight category by submission over Geoff Neal in round three. Mateusz Gamrot overpowered Jalin Turner in lightweight category, securing the win by split decision after the conclusion of three rounds. And Bo Nickal surpassed Jamie Pickett through submission in round one of middleweight category.