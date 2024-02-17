 Jyothi Yarraji wins 60m hurdles gold at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Other Sports / Jyothi Yarraji rewrites own NR to win 60m hurdles gold at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Jyothi Yarraji rewrites own NR to win 60m hurdles gold at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

PTI |
Feb 17, 2024 05:34 PM IST

Yarraji clocked 8.12s, beating her previous record of 8.13s at the same event last year.

Rising Indian sprinter Jyothi Yarraji marginally bettered her own national record by clocking 8.12s in the women's 60m hurdles to win gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, here Saturday.

India's Jyothi Yarraji during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou(PTI)
India's Jyothi Yarraji during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou(PTI)

The 2022 Asian Games silver medallist in the 100m hurdles had the previous best timing of 8:13s at the same event last year which had earned her a runner-up finish.

The 24-year-old athlete topped her heat with a timing of 8:22s and in the final she did better to finish ahead of Japan's Asuka Tereda (8.21s).

Lui Lai Yiu of Hong Kong (8:26s) took the third place on the podium.

Jyothi is the reigning Asian Outdoor champion in the 100m hurdles, having won the title in Bangkok last year.

She had returned with a silver in the 100m hurdles from Hangzhou Asian Games after initially being disqualified.

