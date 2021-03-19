Kamalpreet qualifies for Tokyo, breaks national record in women's discus throw

Kamalpreet Kaur on Friday qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in women's discus throw event with a national record attempt of 65.06 metres during the ongoing Athletics Federation Cup. The Olympic qualification benchmark is 63.5 metres.

Kaur has set a new national record in women's discus throw, breaking the previous record held by Krishna Poonia when she made a throw of 64.76 metres in 2012. This is also the first time the 65m mark has been breached in women's discus throw by an Indian.

"Many congratulations to Kamalpreet Kaur who achieved qualification for Tokyo 2020 in women's discus throw with a national record attempt of 65.06m. This is also above the Olympic qualification benchmark of 63.5m," the Sports Authority of India (SAI) informed in a tweet.

"Road to Tokyo 2020. Kamalpreet Kaur breaks women's discus throw national record with an effort of 65.06m (Olympic Qualification standard 63.50m); Previous NR: Krishna Poonia 64.76m (2012)," tweeted the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The Tokyo Olympics, originally slated to take place last year got postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be held from July 23 to August 8. (ANI)