Home / Sports / Others / Kamalpreet qualifies for Tokyo, breaks national record in women's discus throw
others

Kamalpreet qualifies for Tokyo, breaks national record in women's discus throw

Kaur has set a new national record in women's discus throw, breaking the previous record held by Krishna Poonia when she made a throw of 64.76 metres in 2012.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Kamalpreet Kaur.(SAI Media/Twitter)

Kamalpreet Kaur on Friday qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in women's discus throw event with a national record attempt of 65.06 metres during the ongoing Athletics Federation Cup. The Olympic qualification benchmark is 63.5 metres.

Kaur has set a new national record in women's discus throw, breaking the previous record held by Krishna Poonia when she made a throw of 64.76 metres in 2012. This is also the first time the 65m mark has been breached in women's discus throw by an Indian.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ISSF World Cup: Divyansh, Babuta, Anjum qualify for 10m air rifle finals

Partnership with DSF will support budding boxers in the country, says Mary Kom

Sathiyan, Sutirtha book Tokyo berths; Sharath and Manika also through

Tokyo Olympics ready to announce ban on fans from abroad

"Many congratulations to Kamalpreet Kaur who achieved qualification for Tokyo 2020 in women's discus throw with a national record attempt of 65.06m. This is also above the Olympic qualification benchmark of 63.5m," the Sports Authority of India (SAI) informed in a tweet.

"Road to Tokyo 2020. Kamalpreet Kaur breaks women's discus throw national record with an effort of 65.06m (Olympic Qualification standard 63.50m); Previous NR: Krishna Poonia 64.76m (2012)," tweeted the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The Tokyo Olympics, originally slated to take place last year got postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be held from July 23 to August 8. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP