Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes shares Travis Kelce’s touchdown connection to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce delivered a good performance by catching seven passes and scoring a touchdown in NFL game between Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears in the Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Chiefs won the match by 41-10 over Bears. However, it was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who stole the limelight as he threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns in the match.

Singer Taylor Swift who is dating Travis Kelce, was in attendance during the match between Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears(Getty Images via AFP)

Singer Taylor Swift who is dating Travis, was in attendance during the game. Along with Travis' family, Swift was seen cheering for Chiefs who eventually emerged victorious in the match.

Chiefs were very dominant in the match, leading 34-0 by the end of first half. In the third quarter, Travis scored a touchdown to make the scoreline 41-0. A video of the moment when Travis scored went viral on social media. In the video, Swift is seen jumping in joy and banging the glass window in front of her in jubilation.

After the match Chiefs quarterback Mahomes shared that he was aware of his Swift's presence in the Arrowhead Stadium. He highlighted that he wanted to help Travis do well in the match in the presence of Swift.

“I heard she [Taylor Swift] was in the house….so I knew I had to [get the ball] to Travis," said Mahomes.

Interestingly, Travis had hinted to Mahomes about Swift visiting the stadium to witness their game.

“Some things with Travis. He[Travis] says it and you don' t know if it's true or not, he says it so calmly,” Mahomes was quoted as saying by ESPN.

The other star performers for Chiefs in the match were Jerick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire as they scored touchdowns to ensure their team's victory.