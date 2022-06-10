Khelo India: Cyclist Angmo rides on hard work and talent to win Ladakh’s first medal

Leakzes Angmo was amazed to see the swanky bikes of other cyclists before the start of the 20km Individual Road Time Trial event at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) here. Hers was a simple road cycle. Nevertheless, the 19-year-old was not discouraged. Before the race, she borrowed a set of wheels from another cyclist to enhance her machine. She went into the race with a single-minded pursuit of a medal, dreaming to own a top-notch machine in the future.

Riding on sheer talent and fighting spirit, Angmo won a silver -- the first medal for Ladakh in this edition of Khelo India. The lone woman cyclist in the contingent, Angmo finished behind Borji with a timing of 33:52.52s.

“If I had a well-equipped modern cycle, I could have won the gold. Maybe someday, soon I am going to have one. You need the best cycles to compete in top tournaments,” said Angmo, who had won two medals -- silver and bronze – at the Guwahati edition of KIYG.

Angmo used to cycle 20kms every day riding her MTB bike for fun at her village -- Nurla Yokmappa Stalam. She took to cycling when her parents and relatives asked her to quit cricket.

“I was very good at cricket and would hit long sixes. But then people had different views that girls in the village never play a sport like cricket. I was miffed and then started to cycle,” she said.

“In 2016, the Cycling Federation of India conducted a competition in Ladakh. I participated just for fun and managed to win a bronze,” added Angmo, who was selected to be part of the SAI Academy in Delhi. She trained under coaches Joginder, VK Singh and Anil Kumar for five years.

When she joined the academy, her parents bought her a cycle worth ₹2.5 lakh.

She won medals at the Senior Nationals and School Nationals representing Jammu and Kashmir, and later Ladakh. When she raced to the gold in the Ultimate Ladakh Cycling Championship in 2020, she became a popular face in Ladakh.

“Women took to cycling knowing about my journey. It was so heartening,” shared Angmo, who is now going to Hyderabad to train with seasoned coach Maxwell Trevor. “I want to be in the India cycling team and for that I need top-level training. I have the support of my parents. If I get a well-equipped cycle and more competitions, I can fulfill my dream of representing India,” signed off Angmo.

Haryana in lead

Hosts Haryana stayed on top of the medal tally with 36 gold, 30 silver, and 36 bronze at the Khelo India Youth Games. Maharashtra are at second position with 33 gold, 29 silver and 25 bronze.

In hockey, Haryana girls claimed gold beating Odisha 4-1 in the final. In boys' final, Punjab beat Uttar Pradesh 3-1 in a thrilling contest.

Haryana judoka Anil (55 kg) and swimmer Harsh Saroha (100m butterfly and 50m butterfly) clinched gold medals to bolster the medal tally.

