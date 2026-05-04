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Kiaan Shah finishes second in star-studded Asia Series in Thailand

Kiaan Shah finishes second in star-studded Asia Series in Thailand

Published on: May 04, 2026 06:05 pm IST
PTI |
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Pattaya , Mumbai's Kiaan Shah, representing Rayo Racing, produced his best result in international karting, with a second place finish in round 2 of the RMC Asia Trophy here.

Kiaan Shah finishes second in star-studded Asia Series in Thailand

The 15-year-old clocked 51.218s on the 1.2 km Bira circuit, just 0.118 seconds behind Thailand's Pannu Stienmonkong, who was the fastest in the qualifying.

Kiaan started fourth in heat 2, but lost a place at the start. He soon overtook Japanese racer Shun Sekiguchi and Eason Tseng of Chinese Taipei. Next, he got past Stienmonkong and finished second behind Thailand's Toby Gale.

Disaster struck in heat 3, when Kiaan's engine shut off while running third. A quick-thinking Kiaan found the problem and fixed back a wire. But still finished last.

Kiaan started seventh in the super heat and drove a brilliant race to finish second. An accident caused a full course yellow, allowing paramedics to attend an injured racer. Rain and chaos ensued, once the race resumed, Kiaan fell to sixth spot after a mistake, but recovered to finish fourth.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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