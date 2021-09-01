Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Kimi Raikkonen to retire from Formula One at end of season
others

Kimi Raikkonen to retire from Formula One at end of season

Kimi Raikkonen, who won the 2007 world championship for Ferrari, announced on Wednesday that he would retire from Formula One at the end of the season.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 11:09 PM IST
Kimi Raikkonen. (Getty)

Kimi Raikkonen, who won the 2007 world championship for Ferrari, announced on Wednesday that he would retire from Formula One at the end of the season. The 41-year-old Finn is currently racing for the Alfa Romeo team.

"This is it. This will be my last season in Formula 1," Raikonnen wrote on his Instagram handle. "This is a decision I did during last winter. It was not an easy decission but after this season it is time for new things.

"Even though the season is still on, I want to thank my family, all my teams, everyone involved in my racing career and especially all of you great fans that have been rooting for me all this time.

"Formula 1 might come to an end for me but there is a lot more in life that I want to experience and enjoy. See you around after all of this! Sincerely Kimi."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kimi raikonnen formula one
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Manika, Sathiyan seek exemption from national camp; face non-selection

Pro Kabaddi League season 8: Over 190 players sold for 48.22 crore

Avani Lekhara: This medal proves no disability can stop me from excelling in what I want to do

ONE Championship: Ritu Phogat warns Meng Bo not to underestimate her
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP