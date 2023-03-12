Kyle Lowry breaks the streak, comes off bench in Miami Heat's lineup as reserve

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry made his long-awaited return to the court on Saturday, after missing his team's last 15 games due to left knee soreness. But for the first time in over a decade, the veteran player did not start the game, instead coming off the bench against the Orlando Magic. It was Lowry's first time playing as a reserve since January 2013.

The 35-year-old has started in each of his last 677 regular-season appearances, and with 94 playoff games, Lowry's streak stretched to an impressive 771 starts before coming to an end.

Despite his role change, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra expressed his excitement about Lowry's return, saying, "He’s worked very diligently behind the scenes to prepare for this. I’m excited to have him back in the mix. We could use another spark right now during this stretch run."

Gabe Vincent started at point for Miami, but Lowry checked in with 6:21 left in the opening quarter. He had a wrap on his left knee while waiting to get called into the game, but that did not stop him from joining in the celebration when Vincent scored a layup on the opening possession.

Spoelstra acknowledged Lowry's experience and leadership, saying, "Veteran guys, experienced guys, highly decorated guys, they all tend to figure it out. They're all about winning right now."

Lowry finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds, and six assists in 27 minutes, helping the Heat secure a 102-97 victory over the Magic.

