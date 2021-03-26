Kynan Chenai finishes fourth in men's trap final

India's Kynan Chenai finished in fourth place after suffering an equipment malfunction during the final of the men's trap event in the ISSF World Cup here on Friday, dashing his hopes of securing an Olympic quota.

The 30-year-old Indian, who represented India in the Rio Olympics in 2016, had 27 hits before leaving the final.

Italy's Daniele Resca claimed the gold medal with 46 ahead of Spain's Alberto Fernandez (45), who was cruising towards the top prize before missing the final shot. Valerio Grazini, also of Italy, settled for the bronze medal.

This was after the Indian shooters could not make the final of the women's trap event that was won by Slovakia's Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova via a shoot-off (5-4) over Poland's Sandra Bernal and Italy's Fiammetta Rossi.

In the women's qualifications, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Shreyasi Singh was placed 10th, Manisha Keer was 12th and Rajeshwari Kumari 13th.

After the first 10 targets, Kynan was placed sixth with eight hits while Fernandez was at the top with 10. Kynan was tied third after the first 20 targets with 16 as Fernandez continued to lead the standings with 19 hits.

The Indian was sharing the third position with Spain's Antonio Bailon but the home shooter missed his next shot before succeeding in the next attempt. And soon, Kynan missed again to fall behind in the race, but hit the target in the next shot.

The Indian was placed fifth after 25 shots with 19 hits, even as Fernandez strengthened his position at the top with 24.

Kynan was fourth after 30 shots with 23 hits, as Bailon exited the stage.

Kynan shot a total of 121 over two days of qualifications to qualify in sixth place on the shotgun range of the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

He had scores of 24, 24, 25, 25 and 23 over five rounds.

Spain's Antonio Bailon topped the qualifications after prevailing in a shoot-off with Michal Slamka of Slovakia. Both were tied at 122 at the end of the fifth round.

Italy's Valerio

Grazini grabbed the third place in the qualifications after a long shoot-offs with Spain's Alberto Fernandez.

India's Prithviraj Tondaiman was seventh in the men's qualifications, ahead of Lakshay at 17.