LA Lakers' at 13th spot in Western Conference. Is there still hope for playoffs?

The LA Lakers' playoff chances for the 2023 season are looking increasingly slim as they sit in the 13th spot in the Western Conference. Despite making moves during the trade deadline, the Lakers have struggled to turn their season around and make a push towards the playoffs.

The team made headlines during the trade deadline by parting ways with Russell Westbrook and bringing D'Angelo Russell back to the Lakers. However, this move alone hasn't been enough to lift the team out of their current position. With the Western Conference getting tougher by the day, it may be too late for the Lakers to salvage their season.

Adding to their struggles, superstar LeBron James' health has started to deteriorate, and he has missed three consecutive games. With James' status up in the air, the Lakers will need to find ways to compete without him.

Despite these challenges, the Lakers still have a glimmer of hope. If they can go on a long win streak, they could potentially secure a playoff spot. However, this will be no easy feat, as many other teams are also fighting for a spot in the postseason.

The Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, and Oklahoma City Thunder are just a few of the teams the Lakers will need to outperform in order to make a push towards the playoffs. Additionally, the New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors are also in the mix for a Play-In spot.

The Lakers' current record of 26-32 leaves them with little room for error. To have a realistic chance of competing in the playoffs, they will need to go on a ten-game win streak. With the team's health concerns and tough competition ahead, this will be a daunting task.

It remains to be seen whether the Lakers will be able to turn their season around and secure a spot in the playoffs. One thing is for sure, though: they will need to dig deep and give it their all if they hope to compete with the best teams in the Western Conference.