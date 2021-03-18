Home / Sports / Others / Lahiri placed tied 52 in Palm Beach
Lahiri placed tied 52 in Palm Beach

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Anirban Lahiri(USA TODAY Sports)

India's Anirban Lahiri suffered an early double bogey in the first round of the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour and was placed tied 52 here.

He was trying to recover from that and was 2-over through 14 holes.

Lahiri, who has been struggling for the past few weeks and missed four cuts in five starts, started from the 10th and double bogeyed the 11th and then had another bogey on 17th, which he made up with a birdie on 18th.

On the second nine, he birdied the Par-5 third but gave away that gain with a birdie on Par-3 fifth.

He was tied 52 and will need to pick a birdie or two to give himself cushion in the second round and then ensure weekend action.

Australian Matt Jones, whose sole PGA Tour win came in 2014 at the Houston Open, birdied half the round to finish with nine-under and was leading the field, as his 9-under 61 was three shots better than the second placed Aaron Wise, who shot 6-under 64.

Kiradech Aphinbarnrat was one-over through 12 holes and was tied 44.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
anirban lahiri
