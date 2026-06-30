LeBron James decides to leave Los Angeles Lakers, to play elsewhere in 2026-27 NBA season

LeBron James, one of the biggest names in the NBA, is officially set to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, with the legend preparing for a record-breaking 24th season in the league. According to ESPN, he has already informed the franchise that he intends to continue his career elsewhere. Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirmed to ESPN that James has indeed told the Lakers they can move on without him, ending his eight-year association with the franchise. The announcement comes as the NBA free agency negotiating window opens on Tuesday, with the Golden State Warriors emerging as one of the strongest contenders to sign the four-time NBA champion.

LeBron James decides to leave Los Angeles Lakers. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

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Rather than returning to the Lakers for a ninth season or announcing his retirement, James has chosen to extend one of the greatest careers in NBA history. At 41 years old, the four-time NBA MVP is expected to make what could be the final move of his Hall of Fame career.

The Golden State Warriors are now planning to pursue James once the free agency negotiating window begins.

The 2025-26 season was interrupted by injury for James, who missed the opening month due to sciatica affecting his lower back and right leg. He appeared in 60 regular-season games, bringing an end to his unprecedented streak of 21 consecutive All-NBA selections.

Despite the injury setback, James continued to produce at an elite level. According to ESPN, the 21-time All-Star averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field, earning yet another All-Star selection. He also led the Lakers to a first-round series win over the Houston Rockets while Luka Doncic was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

All you need to know about LeBron and Lakers

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{{^usCountry}} LeBron and the Lakers have shared one of the most significant partnerships in modern basketball. James joined the Lakers in 2018, bringing instant credibility and championship expectations to a franchise that had struggled to regain its dominance after Kobe Bryant's retirement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} LeBron and the Lakers have shared one of the most significant partnerships in modern basketball. James joined the Lakers in 2018, bringing instant credibility and championship expectations to a franchise that had struggled to regain its dominance after Kobe Bryant's retirement. {{/usCountry}}

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His arrival transformed the Lakers into immediate contenders and re-energised the team’s global fan base. The highlight of their association came in 2020, when James led the Lakers to their 17th NBA championship, tying the Boston Celtics for the most titles in league history.

Alongside Anthony Davis, James delivered a championship during the challenging NBA bubble season, cementing his legacy in Los Angeles. James also became one of the most influential figures in Lakers history. He surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer while wearing a Lakers jersey.