LeBron James determined to keep Lakers from missing playoffs despite All-Star game injury

LeBron James is determined to avoid missing the NBA playoffs for a second straight year. The Los Angeles Lakers star has been dealing with injuries recently and suffered a right hand injury during Sunday's NBA All-Star Game. Despite the setback, James remains focused on his health and helping his team make a push towards the playoffs over the next two months.

"The most important thing for me right now is to maintain my health and be available to my teammates after this break because we have to make a strong push if we want to do anything special," James said. "It's 23 of the most important games of my career for a regular season."

With a 27-32 start to the season and ranking 13th in the Western Conference, the Lakers have a lot of ground to make up in order to secure a playoff spot. However, James is committed to making it happen.

"I want to make a push to make the playoffs," James said. "I don't want to see myself not being part of the post-season for two years straight. It's just not part of my DNA. "

James has only missed the NBA playoffs twice in his career, during his first two seasons in the league. He has since reached the post-season from 2006 through 2018, winning NBA titles with Miami in 2012 and 2013 and Cleveland in 2016, and taking another in 2020 after missing the post-season with the Lakers in 2019.

"I've always been confident in any club that I've been on, once we got into the playoffs, that we can compete with anyone and I feel no different now," James said.

The Lakers made significant moves to bolster their supporting cast with the addition of several players, including D'Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba. James believes that, with the right mindset and commitment, the team can compete against anyone in the league.

"With the roster the way we're shaped up right now, if we can finish off this regular season on the right foot, then we can compete versus anyone in the Western Conference, if not the whole league," James said. "It's going to take a lot of commitment... but yeah, I feel like if we can punch our ticket, we can compete versus anyone."

As James and the Lakers prepare for the final stretch of the regular season, fans will be watching closely to see if they can make a push towards the playoffs and potentially compete for another NBA title.

(With inputs from AFP)

