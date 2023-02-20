Home / Sports / Others / NBA All-Star Game 2023 LIVE: Team Giannis vs Team LeBron draft, score, highlights
Live

NBA All-Star Game 2023 LIVE: Team Giannis vs Team LeBron draft, score, highlights

others
Updated on Feb 20, 2023 06:23 AM IST

The much anticipated NBA All-Star Game 2023 will showcase the best-of-the-best-basketball stars from Eastern conference and Western conference competing as Team Giannis vs Team LeBron for a charity of almost 41 million for their respective charities. Catch all the LIVE updates here

NBA All-Star Game 2023: Team Giannis vs Team LeBron
NBA All-Star Game 2023: Team Giannis vs Team LeBron
ByPaurush Omar
OPEN APP

The excitement is palpable as the NBA's top players are prepared to face off in the highly anticipated 72nd NBA All-Star Game. Team LeBron and Team Giannis are set to go head-to-head, with each side hoping to claim victory and cement their status as the best of the best. But there is more than just personal pride at stake – the players were also competing to raise money for two local Utah organisations.

Team LeBron is representing Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, a nonprofit dedicated to mentoring young people and helping them achieve their full potential. Meanwhile, Team Giannis is playing for Raise the Future, an organisation focused on finding permanent homes for children in foster care.

The stakes are high, with almost $1 million on the line for the two organisations. The players were not just showing off their skills on the court, but also their commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.

The game will begin with the team draft with Giannis getting the first chance to pick. Basketball fans around the world are in for a treat to a thrilling display of athleticism and skill from some of the greatest basketball players in the world.

To know more | NBA All-Star Game 2023: All questions answered featuring draft twist to new game format

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 20, 2023 06:20 AM IST

    Captains are in, NBA All-Star Game draft underway

    Captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are in, draft commences.

  • Feb 20, 2023 06:15 AM IST

    72nd NBA All-Star Game ‘Starters’ in the house

    The Game starters are here, draft to commence soon.

  • Feb 20, 2023 06:12 AM IST

    That's cold! Jokic and Luka entering the arena

    Watching Jokic and Luka enter the arena in slow-mo will already set the mood for the NBA All-Star showdown.

  • Feb 20, 2023 06:06 AM IST

    A look at the player pool

    See, who all are there in the players pool for the NBA All-Star 2023 Draft.

  • Feb 20, 2023 05:58 AM IST

    Sigh of relief! Giannis Antetokounmpo finally shooting some hoops in All-Star weekend

    With a lot of uncertainty around captain Giannis playing the All-Star game on account of his wrist injury, seeing him shooting hoops comes as a sigh of relief for b-ball fans looking forward to see him play.

  • Feb 20, 2023 05:51 AM IST

    Peek-a-boo! Did Captain Giannis just reveal his team?

    Captain Giannis is keeping the suspense alive.

  • Feb 20, 2023 05:46 AM IST

    Luka Garza bags the title of MVP for NBA All-Star G-League Next Up Game

    Luka Garza picks the trophy for NBA All-Star G-League Next Up Game 2023 MVP (Most Valued Player).

  • Feb 20, 2023 05:41 AM IST

    Clash of titans: 72nd NBA All-Star Game draft at 7:30 pm ET

    NBA All-Star captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are will pick their teams in a college style draft at 7:30 pm ET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

NBA All-Star Game 2023: All questions answered ft. draft twist, new game format

others
Published on Feb 20, 2023 01:00 AM IST

Here is all you need to know about the NBA All-Star Game 2023 scheduled to take place on Sunday 19 February in Utah from the new twist in draft format to whats on stake for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the game

NBA All-Star Game 2023: All questions answered
NBA All-Star Game 2023: All questions answered
ByPaurush Omar
Close Story

Will the NBA All-Star teams play the Sunday game without their captains?

others
Published on Feb 19, 2023 11:00 PM IST

Basketball fans around the world are looking forward to the clash of NBA legends Giannis and LeBron but will the fans get what they want?

NBA All-Star Game team captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron james
NBA All-Star Game team captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron james
ByPaurush Omar
Close Story

Sizzling Aditi Ashok finishes 2nd in Saudi LET event

others
Published on Feb 19, 2023 10:52 PM IST

Tied third going into the final round, the 24-year-old Indian was engaged in a see-saw final round battle with world No 1 Lydia Ko, who won by one shot

Aditi Ashok, of India, (AP)
Aditi Ashok, of India, (AP)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Know about Mac McClung who cliched the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

others
Published on Feb 19, 2023 10:06 PM IST

McClung delivered a flawless performance, achieving all the dunks in his very first attempt. Of his four dunks, three received a perfect 50 from the judges, and the other got a 49.8. Several fans got curious to know McClung's physical attributes including his height and vertical leap.

Mac McClung(Twitter)
Mac McClung(Twitter)
Written by Adarsh Kumar Gupta
Close Story

Watch history in making: Mac McClung's perfect slam dunks in All-Star Saturday

others
Published on Feb 19, 2023 08:00 PM IST

Mac McClung of the Philadelphia 76ers was the showstopper of NBA All-Star Saturday show with his perfect slam dunks in the All-Star Slam Dunk contest. Watch each of his shots here

Mac McClung of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after winning the slam dunk competition of the NBA basketball All-Star weekend Saturday,(AP)
Mac McClung of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after winning the slam dunk competition of the NBA basketball All-Star weekend Saturday,(AP)
ByPaurush Omar
Close Story

Parul Chaudhary targets podium finish at World Championships, Asian Games

others
Published on Feb 19, 2023 07:59 PM IST

“My main focus this year is the World Championship and Asian Games and for that I'm also putting in a lot of extra effort. My dream is to win a medal in the 3000m steeplechase," told Parul during an interaction with Hindustantimes.com.

India 3000m steeplechase runner Parul Chaudhary(Instagram/parul____chaudhary)
India 3000m steeplechase runner Parul Chaudhary(Instagram/parul____chaudhary)
ByShivam Saha
Close Story

The Undertaker and Mike Tyson decode secret behind Conor McGregor's superstardom

others
Updated on Feb 19, 2023 06:25 PM IST

On Saturday, former boxing superstar Mike Tyson and WWE legend The Undertaker talked about McGregor on the YouTube channel "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson".

Mike Tyson; Conor McGregor; The Undertaker(Twitter)
Mike Tyson; Conor McGregor; The Undertaker(Twitter)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Close Story

McClung steals the show in All-Star Saturday, Lillard shines in 3-Point Contest

others
Published on Feb 19, 2023 10:31 AM IST

Salt Lake City was treated to an unforgettable night of basketball as the NBA All-Star Weekend's second day came to close

Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung (9) competes in the Dunk Contest during the 2023 All Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena.(USA TODAY Sports)
Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung (9) competes in the Dunk Contest during the 2023 All Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena.(USA TODAY Sports)
Edited by Paurush Omar
Close Story

NBA All-Star weekend day 2 highlights: McClung leaves Salt City awestruck

others
Updated on Feb 19, 2023 09:54 AM IST

The second day of NBA All-Star weekend will featured the most anticipated annual basketball events; Skills Challenge, 3 Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest. Catch all action that took place on State Farm All-Star Saturday Night here

Mac McClung leaves Salt City awestruck with 3 perfect slam dunks, winning him the champion title for NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 2023.
Mac McClung leaves Salt City awestruck with 3 perfect slam dunks, winning him the champion title for NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 2023.
ByPaurush Omar

NBA All-Star weekend day 2: A guide to events, contests and contestants

others
Published on Feb 18, 2023 07:30 PM IST

The 2nd day of NBA All-Star weekend will feature the most anticipated challenges and contests of the year. Here is all you need to look forward to on Saturday night

Contests lined-up for NBA All-Star weekend Day 2
Contests lined-up for NBA All-Star weekend Day 2
ByPaurush Omar
Close Story

The Miz nearly misses the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game victory glory: Watch

others
Published on Feb 18, 2023 07:00 PM IST

The 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game ended in a stunning turn of events last night after WWE star The Miz almost sealed a win for Team Ryan with a seemingly impossible shot in the closing seconds

The Miz's half court shot in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023.
The Miz's half court shot in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023.
ByPaurush Omar
Close Story

India lacks a world class stadium to host NBA teams: COO Mark Tatum

others
Published on Feb 18, 2023 04:54 PM IST

NBA, with a big following in India, is keen after holding two pre-season games in Mumbai in 2019, but the issue of infrastructure needs to be sorted out first, he says.

File photo of Mark Tatum(Twitter)
File photo of Mark Tatum(Twitter)
BySandip Sikdar
Close Story

Watch: Simu Liu's surreal 4-point shot in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

others
Published on Feb 18, 2023 02:35 PM IST

It turns out Canadian actor Simu Liu who featured in the match for Team Wade, has got a few tricks up his sleeves when it comes to basketball. On Friday, he astonished the fans by scoring a a four-point shot in the first quarter which sent the spectators into a frenzy.

Simu Liu (Twitter)
Simu Liu (Twitter)
Written by Adarsh Kumar Gupta
Close Story

Bengaluru Torpedoes' uphill journey continues with win over Kochi Blue Spikers

others
Published on Feb 18, 2023 02:34 PM IST

Bengaluru relied on Srajan's blocks and Ibin Jose's attacks to get an early lead. Taking a leaf out of Kolkata Thunderbolts' guidebook, Erin Varghese started targetting Tsvetelin Tsvetanov from the service line and the strategy worked in the Spikers' favour.

Bengaluru Torpedoes players in action(PVL)
Bengaluru Torpedoes players in action(PVL)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: DK Metcalf's MVP performance in 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

others
Updated on Feb 18, 2023 05:16 PM IST

DK Metcalf made excellent use of his insane hops that make him one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Riding on his incredible performance, Team Wade registered the win on the back of their defense in the fourth quarter.

Football player DK Metcalf #14 of Team Dwayne hoist the MVP trophy after the 2023 NBA All Star Ruffles Celebrity Game at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Getty Images via AFP)
Football player DK Metcalf #14 of Team Dwayne hoist the MVP trophy after the 2023 NBA All Star Ruffles Celebrity Game at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Getty Images via AFP)
Written by Adarsh Kumar Gupta
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out