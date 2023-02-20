NBA All-Star Game 2023 LIVE: Team Giannis vs Team LeBron draft, score, highlights

The excitement is palpable as the NBA's top players are prepared to face off in the highly anticipated 72nd NBA All-Star Game. Team LeBron and Team Giannis are set to go head-to-head, with each side hoping to claim victory and cement their status as the best of the best. But there is more than just personal pride at stake – the players were also competing to raise money for two local Utah organisations.

Team LeBron is representing Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, a nonprofit dedicated to mentoring young people and helping them achieve their full potential. Meanwhile, Team Giannis is playing for Raise the Future, an organisation focused on finding permanent homes for children in foster care.

The stakes are high, with almost $1 million on the line for the two organisations. The players were not just showing off their skills on the court, but also their commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.

The game will begin with the team draft with Giannis getting the first chance to pick. Basketball fans around the world are in for a treat to a thrilling display of athleticism and skill from some of the greatest basketball players in the world.

