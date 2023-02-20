NBA All-Star Game 2023 LIVE: Team Giannis vs Team LeBron draft, score, highlights
The much anticipated NBA All-Star Game 2023 will showcase the best-of-the-best-basketball stars from Eastern conference and Western conference competing as Team Giannis vs Team LeBron for a charity of almost 41 million for their respective charities. Catch all the LIVE updates here
The excitement is palpable as the NBA's top players are prepared to face off in the highly anticipated 72nd NBA All-Star Game. Team LeBron and Team Giannis are set to go head-to-head, with each side hoping to claim victory and cement their status as the best of the best. But there is more than just personal pride at stake – the players were also competing to raise money for two local Utah organisations.
Team LeBron is representing Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, a nonprofit dedicated to mentoring young people and helping them achieve their full potential. Meanwhile, Team Giannis is playing for Raise the Future, an organisation focused on finding permanent homes for children in foster care.
The stakes are high, with almost $1 million on the line for the two organisations. The players were not just showing off their skills on the court, but also their commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.
The game will begin with the team draft with Giannis getting the first chance to pick. Basketball fans around the world are in for a treat to a thrilling display of athleticism and skill from some of the greatest basketball players in the world.
-
Feb 20, 2023 06:20 AM IST
Captains are in, NBA All-Star Game draft underway
Captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are in, draft commences.
-
Feb 20, 2023 06:15 AM IST
72nd NBA All-Star Game ‘Starters’ in the house
The Game starters are here, draft to commence soon.
-
Feb 20, 2023 06:12 AM IST
That's cold! Jokic and Luka entering the arena
Watching Jokic and Luka enter the arena in slow-mo will already set the mood for the NBA All-Star showdown.
-
Feb 20, 2023 06:06 AM IST
A look at the player pool
See, who all are there in the players pool for the NBA All-Star 2023 Draft.
-
Feb 20, 2023 05:58 AM IST
Sigh of relief! Giannis Antetokounmpo finally shooting some hoops in All-Star weekend
With a lot of uncertainty around captain Giannis playing the All-Star game on account of his wrist injury, seeing him shooting hoops comes as a sigh of relief for b-ball fans looking forward to see him play.
-
Feb 20, 2023 05:51 AM IST
Peek-a-boo! Did Captain Giannis just reveal his team?
Captain Giannis is keeping the suspense alive.
-
Feb 20, 2023 05:46 AM IST
Luka Garza bags the title of MVP for NBA All-Star G-League Next Up Game
Luka Garza picks the trophy for NBA All-Star G-League Next Up Game 2023 MVP (Most Valued Player).
-
Feb 20, 2023 05:41 AM IST
Clash of titans: 72nd NBA All-Star Game draft at 7:30 pm ET
NBA All-Star captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are will pick their teams in a college style draft at 7:30 pm ET.