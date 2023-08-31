Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton extends contract at Mercedes until end of 2025 season

Quashing rumours of joining a new team for the next season, British Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton has signed a two-year contract extension with Mercedes. The new contract will keep Hamilton at Mercedes until the end of 2025. Announcing Hamilton’s contract extension, Mercedes posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), “Still. We. Rise. Lewis will continue his historic relationship with the Team!”

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton sits in a vintage car as he takes part in the driver's parade ahead of the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix(AFP)

Hamilton has achieved great success with Mercedes, winning six drivers’ championships with the team. Hamilton, a seven-time champ, claimed his last world title in 2020. The Formula One 2022 season turned out to be a dismal one for Hamilton. It marked his first Formula One campaign in which the Briton could not win a single race win.

"We dream every day of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal. Being at the top does not happen overnight or over a short period of time, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it's been an honour to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team.

"We have never been hungrier to win. We have learnt from every success but also every setback. We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again. I'm grateful to the team who have supported me both on and off the track. Our story isn't finished, we are determined to achieve more together and we won't stop until we do,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton had started his Formula One career with McLaren in 2007. Six years later, he signed for Mercedes at the start of the 2013 season. Having won six world titles at Mercedes, the 38-year-old is one of the most successful drivers in the history of the sport. Hamilton’s 82 of his 103 Formula One wins have come at Mercedes. He also claimed 78 pole positions with the Silver Arrows.

Mercedes have been crowned consecutive constructors' champions eight consecutive times from 2014 to 2021. Though Hamilton has been synonymous with the Mercedes pit in recent years, there were reports claiming that he might even join Ferrari. The British driver has never confirmed these rumours and had insisted that a contract was being worked out with Mercedes.

Apart from Lewis Hamilton, George Russell also signed a two-year deal with Mercedes, just days before the Italian Grand Prix. Russell had initially signed him as a junior driver for Mercedes. Later, he joined Mercedes as Hamilton’s teammate ensuring an all-British 2022 driver line-up.

"I have grown up with this team ever since joining as part of the junior programme back in 2017. It's my home and it feels fantastic to extend our special relationship through 2025. After stepping up to the Mercedes race seat last year, I wanted to reward the trust and belief that Toto and the rest of the team placed in me,” Russell said.

