News / Sports / Others / 'I know what I'm capable of. It's easy for people to speak...': Sergio Perez' blunt response on Red Bull future

'I know what I'm capable of. It's easy for people to speak...': Sergio Perez' blunt response on Red Bull future

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 31, 2023 06:20 PM IST

Sergio Perez has one more year left on his Red Bull contract.

Sergio Perez has one year left on his current contract with Red Bull. The Mexican racer’s future at Red Bull seemed uncertain after team adviser Helmut Marko told Kleine Zeitung, “Nothing is 100 percent certain in Formula 1, it just doesn’t exist. There are always performance-related situations somewhere that need to be discussed. We’ll take a look and discuss how to proceed in Zandvoort, then we’ll know more.” Marko’s comments sparked a buzz and Perez has now talked about his future at Red Bull.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez ahead of the Grand Prix (REUTERS)
Red Bull's Sergio Perez ahead of the Grand Prix (REUTERS)

“Obviously, you always want to prove yourself – it's a game to yourself. I haven't really, to be honest, read what people say or have to say about myself or my career or whatever. I know what I'm capable of, I've done it before and not that long ago – it was only a few months ago. But people, when they're not here, it's very easy for them to speak out and it's something that is very understandable. It's how most sports work. But I think as an athlete, it's important to be able to disconnect from that and make sure that you do what is best for you,” Perez was quoted as saying by Mirror.

Also read: ‘Swiatek is too humble to say, too modest to say, but she’s…’: Djokovic makes huge statement on defending US Open champ

Sergio Perez claimed that he is currently focused on producing his best. “I'm just focusing on what I can do best, focusing on enjoying the moment, and that's [where] all my focus and all my energy [is],” he said.

Perez is currently in his third season at Red Bull. The 33-year-old racer has so far emerged victorious twice in the current Formula One season. Perez did have a commendable first five races but he failed to carry forward the momentum. His teammate and Formula One runaway leader Max Verstappen, on the other hand, has 11 race victories to his name out of 13. Many feel that the gap between Verstappen and Perez has forced Red Bull to put pressure on the Mexican racer in recent times.

Sergio Perez is currently placed at the second spot in the Drivers’ Championships standings. The Mexican trails defending champion Max Verstappen by a whopping margin of 138 points. At the Dutch Grand Prix, Perez earned a fourth-placed finish. A late penalty at Monza had damaged his chances of earning a podium finish. Perez had to face the brunt of extreme weather conditions as he crashed twice at the end of the race.

Perez arrived at Red Bull as Verstappen’s teammate in 2020. With this he became the very first racer to join Red Bull from outside their young driver programme since 2007.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out