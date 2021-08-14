Lovlina Borgohain: Olympics ki journey abhi adhuri hai

Her childlike smile tries hard to hide her defeat at fulfilling her ‘golden’ dreams during her maiden attempt at the Olympics. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a medal of bronze and hearts of billions, but confesses that she’s still “disappointed”. “Mera sapna gold ka tha. Abhi mujhe gold nahi bronze mila, toh abhi meri Olympics ki journey adhuri hai. (I dreamt of winning gold, but I got a bronze medal. So my Olympics journey remains incomplete),” says the Arjuna awardee, adding, “Till the time I don’t win a gold, I’ll keep fighting!”

The 23-year-old from Assam gave it all in the ring to win India’s third medal in boxing at the Tokyo Games. “It was very difficult, but I knew that going to the Olympics will not come easily,” she says talking about her journey, and adds, “I’m happy in spite of all the challenges I faced, I could win a medal for my country, and make my India proud. But, I’m not satisfied! I want to turn this bronze into gold.”

Lovlina Borgohain celebrates after the fight against Chen Nien-Chin of Taiwan at Tokyo Games. (Photo: Ueslei Marcelino/REUTERS)

Borgohain, who was the first female boxer from the state to qualify for the Olympics, feels elated that weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened India’s medal count at the event. “I’m very proud that many women have won medals now. And I continue to hope that more women, from different states, come to the front and win laurels for the country,” says the boxer, adding that she too encountered naysayers who repeatedly emphasised that boxing isn’t a sport for women. “Bahut logon ne bola... but mujhe na ko haan mein badalne mein khushi milti hai (Many people said no, but I like to turn no into yes as it makes me happy),” says the Olympian, whose village is waiting with bated breath to receive her.

Hearing that the Public Works Department (PWD) has started repairing the road that leads to her home in Golaghat district, Borgohain says, “I’m so happy to hear that a new road is being made in my village! I wish that apart from the road, more work will be done for my village in future.” And this makes one wonder if her journey, in the face of all odds, could is suited for the next Bollywood sports biopic. But, Borgohain says, “My journey is still incomplete. I don’t think there can be a movie on me yet. When I get a gold for India, only then will I feel I deserve a biopic on my life.” The boxer is scheduled to head home after the closing ceremony in Tokyo. And what’s on her mind after that? “I’m going to take a vacation once I’m back in India! And then, I’ll start training again, from scratch, for the next Olympics,” she concludes.

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

