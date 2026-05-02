Bhubaneswar, Madhya Pradesh pole vaulter Kuldeep Kumar smashed the national record by clearing cleared 5.41m as he stunned his more fancied rivals for the title on the opening day of the inaugural Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition here on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh pole vaulter Kuldeep Kumar smashes national record in Indian Indoor Open

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The 21-year-old Kumar, who was competing in his first indoor event, got the winning jump in his first attempt to better the national record of 5.40m set last year by another Madhya Pradesh athlete Dev Kumar Meena, who himself ended at the third spot with an effort of 5.20m at the Kalinga Stadium indoor facility.

Kumar also improved the national indoor record of 5.30m set in March by Reegan G of Tamil Nadu at the same venue during the inaugural National Indoor Championships. Reegan settled for silver with 5.25m on Saturday.

The new national record holder went for 5.46m but failed all his three attempts at that height.

"It was a good day for me," said Kumar after breaking the national record.

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{{^usCountry}} Both Meena and Kumar do practice at the same venue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both Meena and Kumar do practice at the same venue. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "It is always good to aim for new goals," said Meena of the national record set by Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is always good to aim for new goals," said Meena of the national record set by Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meena was in good form going into the event, having equalled his then national record in March in Taiwan. He was the pre-event favourite but settled for the bronze medal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meena was in good form going into the event, having equalled his then national record in March in Taiwan. He was the pre-event favourite but settled for the bronze medal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kumar initially found it challenging to get a good rhythm on the fast Mondo track but was able to adjust later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar initially found it challenging to get a good rhythm on the fast Mondo track but was able to adjust later. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It was a good experience today," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It was a good experience today," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The contest for the gold medal was among the three athletes Meena, Kumar and Reegan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The contest for the gold medal was among the three athletes Meena, Kumar and Reegan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As the competition progressed, Meena struggled. Reegan made attempts to cross 5.35m, but missed all three chances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the competition progressed, Meena struggled. Reegan made attempts to cross 5.35m, but missed all three chances. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Exciting contest was also witnessed in heptathlon. N Thowfeeq of NCOE Trivandrum was the leader on Day One with 2943 points. Odisha's Jashbir Nayak was close behind at second place with 2927 points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Exciting contest was also witnessed in heptathlon. N Thowfeeq of NCOE Trivandrum was the leader on Day One with 2943 points. Odisha's Jashbir Nayak was close behind at second place with 2927 points. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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