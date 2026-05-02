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Madhya Pradesh pole vaulter Kuldeep Kumar smashes national record in Indian Indoor Open

Madhya Pradesh pole vaulter Kuldeep Kumar smashes national record in Indian Indoor Open

Published on: May 02, 2026 08:06 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, Madhya Pradesh pole vaulter Kuldeep Kumar smashed the national record by clearing cleared 5.41m as he stunned his more fancied rivals for the title on the opening day of the inaugural Indian Indoor Open Combined Events and Pole Vault Competition here on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh pole vaulter Kuldeep Kumar smashes national record in Indian Indoor Open

The 21-year-old Kumar, who was competing in his first indoor event, got the winning jump in his first attempt to better the national record of 5.40m set last year by another Madhya Pradesh athlete Dev Kumar Meena, who himself ended at the third spot with an effort of 5.20m at the Kalinga Stadium indoor facility.

Kumar also improved the national indoor record of 5.30m set in March by Reegan G of Tamil Nadu at the same venue during the inaugural National Indoor Championships. Reegan settled for silver with 5.25m on Saturday.

The new national record holder went for 5.46m but failed all his three attempts at that height.

"It was a good day for me," said Kumar after breaking the national record.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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