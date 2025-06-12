Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Magic Johnson's 'interesting' verdict on Kevin Durant trade rumours: 'He will allow them to get faster...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 12, 2025 10:11 PM IST

Analysing the potential options for Kevin Durant, NBA legend Magic Johnson gave his verdict.

It is all but certain that Kevin Durant will make his way out of the Phoenix Suns this summer. But where could the 36-year-old land? With the offseason around the corner, the Suns forward has already been linked to a few teams. Analysing the potential options for Durant, NBA legend Magic Johnson gave his verdict.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) brings the ball up as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends him in the fourth quarter(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) brings the ball up as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends him in the fourth quarter(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Durant joined the Suns during the 2022/23 season, but the Arizona team has not quite metdidn't expectations since, having failed to get out of the first round last season and then missing the playoffs this year. The Suns are well aware that they are in dire need of a change, and Durant has been the cynosure of those discussions.

Although Phoenix Suns attempted to trade Durant by the deadline, the plan has not yet been implemented. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Suns and Durant's business partner met multiple times over the last week and are contemplating various trade scenarios, as reported on Wednesday.

The report also saw Charania list as many as five teams interested in acquiring the fifteen-time NBA All-Star: the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New York Knicks.

Speaking on ESPN's 'Get Up', Johnson wants Durant to take up the last option.

"Kevin Durant, that's an interesting piece," Johnson said. "If I'm the Knicks, the Knicks are too slow. They're not going to beat Indiana next year or these other teams."

Johnson then explained how the Knicks, who are still in the hunt for their first NBA title since 1973, can benefit from the deal with Durant.

"They got to get a little faster, right? And to me, Kevin Durant will allow them to get faster and be a guy that can help Brunson in the fourth quarter," Johnson added.

"You're relying on Brunson so much, one guy can't get you there. You got to give him some help. Kevin Durant will be a guy who will give you some help on the offensive end. Plus, he's able to put the teams that they play against in foul trouble.

"I like Kevin Durant playing with the Knicks. I really do. A champion, he can teach the other guys how to win the championship. That would be important. But the main thing here is everybody's got to step up, Jay, and be better next season."

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Magic Johnson's 'interesting' verdict on Kevin Durant trade rumours: 'He will allow them to get faster...'
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 12, 2025
