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Magnus Carlsen avoids theatrics after R Praggnanandhaa defeat, doesn’t repeat infamous table slam: ‘I just wimped out’

This was also R Praggnanandhaa's second classical victory over Magnus Carlsen, having earlier bagged a win during the 2024 edition.

Published on: May 28, 2026 02:54 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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R Praggnanandhaa outplayed Magnus Carlsen in Round 3 of the ongoing Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger. The Indian GM claimed three full points and came out on top in a tense time scramble to climb to second position with 4.5 points. Meanwhile, Carlsen is at the bottom of the six-player standings with only 1.5 points.

R Praggnanandhaa defeated Magnus Carlsen on Wednesday.(X)

This was also Praggnanandhaa's second classical victory over Carlsen, having earlier bagged a win during the 2024 edition.

Also Read: Chief arbiter lifts lid on Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann cheating scandal: ‘No evidence that he cheated’

The 20-year-old battled Carlsen in a tense time scramble, but the Norwegian failed to recover. Speaking after the game, Praggnanandhaa claimed that Carlsen also had the chance to win it.

‘Not a game to celebrate too much about!’

"Honestly, this is not a game to celebrate too much about! In these time scrambles it's basically like tossing a coin. It could have gone Magnus' way or my way, so it's not something to be extremely proud of or anything. I'm happy that I played well in the first half, I was playing with control, but in this time control it can go either way," he said.

The women's section has also been entertaining, with players tightly packed in the standings. Divya Deshmukh got her third Armageddon victory of the tournament, this time against leader Bibisara Assaubayeva, moving to 4.5 points. Deshmukh is now second, narrowing the gap on Bibisara, who leads with 5.5 points. Meanwhile, Koneru Humpy's difficult run continued as she lost to defending champion Anna Muzychuk. She is at the bottom of the standings, in sixth place.

 
chess magnus carlsen r praggnanandhaa altibox norway chess
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Other Sports / Magnus Carlsen avoids theatrics after R Praggnanandhaa defeat, doesn’t repeat infamous table slam: ‘I just wimped out’
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