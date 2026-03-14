Chief arbiter lifts lid on Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann cheating scandal: ‘No evidence that he cheated’

Chris Bird, who was the chief arbiter during Magnus Carlsen's infamous game against Hans Niemann, broke his silence on the 2022 Sinquefield Cup cheating controversy. Carlsen accused Niemann of cheating after losing to the American in the third round of the tournament.

In reaction, the Norwegian dropped out of the tournament and in their next showdown, an online competition, he resigned after only one move. After he dropped out of the Sinquefield Cup, many felt the Norwegian was hinting that Niemann had cheated, and this suspicion intensified after he resigned.

Also Read: D Gukesh faces ‘very big question mark’ over World Chess Championship defence, says Judit Polgar

‘No evidence’: Chief arbiter Tony Rich, executive director of the Saint Louis Club, where the tournament is hosted, claimed that there was no formal complaint made in writing, hinting at Niemann cheating. Meanwhile, Bird also publicly stated that there was no indication or evidence of cheating.

Taking to X, Bird wrote, "It's sad to say but even to this day one of the most common questions I get asked when folks find out I was the Chief Arbiter of "the game" is do I think Hans was cheating? I've seen no evidence that Hans cheated in this game, or any event I've overseen that he has played in."