‘Magnus Carlsen was given enough time to change his jeans. We didn't ban him; could've played': FIDE CEO

FIDE CEO Emil Sutovski said Magnus Carlsen was not banned from the World Rapid and Blitz Championship in New York for violating the tournament's dress code. The defending champion played the initial rounds of the Rapid tournament wearing jeans, which are "explicitly prohibited" under tournament regulations. Sutovski said FIDE respected Carlsen and gave him the opportunity and time to change into formal attire. And when Carlsen didn't agree to do it on the same day, the chief arbiter Alex Holowczak had no choice but to unpair him in Round 9 and subsequently disqualify him. World No.1 Magnus Carlsen at the World Rapid and Blitz Tournament.(FIDE)

Sutovski said Carlsen would have been allowed to continue playing had he changed the clothes in the time that he was allotted but because he himself decided that it was against his principles, he pulled out.

"FIDE did not ban Magnus from the tournament. He was not paired in round 9. He can continue tomorrow. We gave Magnus more than enough time to change. But as he had stated himself in his interview - it became a matter of principle for him. Rules are applicable to all the participants, and it would be unfair towards all players who respected the dress-code, and those who were previously fined. The dress-code was known way before, and it was suggested by Athletes Commission, consisting of grandmasters," he wrote on X.

Sutovski added that the FIDE has immense respect for Marnus and his family but tit was not possible for them to bend the rules "(Having) Said that, I am sorry for the situation that occured - FIDE was very welcoming to Magnus and his family, and we never wanted it to explode. However I fully back a decision of the Chief Arbiter Alex Holowczak," he added.

Earlier, Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi was also penalised for a similar violation but he complied by changing his attire, allowing him to continue in the event.

‘Tired of FIDE’s dress code policies': Carlsen

Meanwhile, "upset" with the turn of events, Carlsen said he won't participate in the Blitz section of the championship as he is "pretty tired" of FIDE's dress code policies.

"I am pretty tired of FIDE, so I want no more of this. I don't want anything to do with them. I am sorry to everyone at home, maybe it's a stupid principle, but I don't think it's any fun," Carlsen told Norwegian broadcasting channel NRK.

"I said I don't want to bother changing now, but I can change until tomorrow, that's fine. But they didn't want to compromise. I've reached a point where I am pretty upset with FIDE, so I didn't want to either. Then that's how it goes," he added.