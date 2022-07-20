Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Magnus Carlsen will not defend world title next year

If Magnus Carlsen does not defend his title, Ian Nepomniachtchi is likely to face the runner up in the recent Candidates tournament, China's Ding Liren.
File photo of Magnus Carlsen(REUTERS)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 05:39 PM IST
Magnus Carlsen will not defend his world championship in 2023 against Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi as he is not motivated to play another match, the Norwegian five-time champion said in a podcast on Wednesday. "I feel I don't have a lot to gain, I don't particularly like (the championship matches), and although I'm sure a match would be interesting for historical reasons and all of that, I don't have any inclination to play and I will simply not play the match," he said on the podcast for his sponsor Unibet.

"Ultimately the conclusion stands, one that I'm pretty comfortable with, one that I've thought a lot about for a long time now, I would say more than a year... since long before the last match" in which he beat Nepomniachtchi without losing a game, Carlsen said.

"And I've spoken to people in my team, I've spoken to FIDE, I spoke to Ian as well. And the conclusion is, it's very simple, that I am not motivated to play another match," said Carlsen, who has spent over a decade as the top-ranked player in the world.

If Carlsen does not defend his title, Nepomniachtchi is likely to face the runner up in the recent Candidates tournament, China's Ding Liren.

