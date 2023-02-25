Mahindra Racing withdraws from Formula E race due to safety concerns

Mahindra Racing, the Indian manufacturer and team in the Formula E championship, had to withdraw from the Cape Town E-Prix race due to safety concerns over the rear suspension. The decision was made during the qualifying ahead of the race, following practice, where their driver Lucas di Grassi had to pull off the circuit with a broken rear suspension.

In a statement, Mahindra Racing confirmed their withdrawal from the race, stating that the safety of the drivers and extended teams is of utmost importance at this point in time. A thorough investigation will be conducted on the suspension elements of the Mahindra M9Electro race cars when the team returns to the UK.

Mahindra Racing has been part of the Formula E championship since its inaugural season in 2014. The team had registered a podium finish in the season opener in Mexico and Oliver Rowland finished sixth in the home race in Hyderabad earlier this month. The Indian outfit lies seventh in the team standings.

The withdrawal from the race comes as a huge setback to the team's championship hopes. Mahindra Racing's team principal, Dilbagh Gill, expressed his disappointment at having to withdraw from the race. He said, "It is a tough decision to make, but safety always comes first. We will now return to the UK and conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the problem."

Lucas di Grassi, the driver of the Mahindra M9Electro race car, also expressed his disappointment at not being able to compete in the race. He said, "It is a shame that we have had to withdraw from the race, but safety is the most important thing. We will now focus on getting back to full strength for the next race."

Formula E CEO, Jamie Reigle, said, "We fully support Mahindra Racing's decision to withdraw from the race. Safety is our top priority, and we will work with the team to ensure that they can return to the championship as soon as possible."

The Cape Town E-Prix race continued with the remaining teams, and it was a thrilling race. The home team, Jaguar Racing, secured a stunning one-two victory, with Mitch Evans taking the win and Sam Bird finishing in second place.

The Formula E championship continues, with the next race scheduled to take place in Mexico City on March 12. Mahindra Racing will be hoping to return to the championship with a stronger and safer race car for the upcoming races.

