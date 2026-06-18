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Manika Batra dropped from Asian Games squad for not meeting TTFI's selection criteria

Manika Batra exclusion is down to her absence from domestic events because of which she does not feature in the TTFI rankings.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 05:56 pm IST
PTI |
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India's most recognisable table tennis star, Manika Batra, was on Thursday dropped from the national squad for this year's Asian Games as she did not meet the selection criteria set by the TTFI.

India's Manika Batra is part of the reserves alongside Swastika Ghosh.(PTI)

Manika's exclusion is down to her absence from domestic events because of which she does not feature in the Table Tennis Federation of India's (TTFI) rankings.

The 20th Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4. She is part of the reserves alongside Swastika Ghosh.

Manika, who has won multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games and a historic mixed doubles bronze at the 2018 Asian Games, is currently India's second highest-ranked female player at 51, behind Sreeja Akula who is 45th in the latest ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation) rankings.

TTFI selects players based on international and national rankings.

"The selection process ensured that India's highest-ranked and most consistent performers earned the opportunity to represent the country at Asia's biggest multi-sport event," said TTFI.

As reserves, Ankur Bhattacharjee and Ronit Bhanja remain on standby.

"The selection highlights India's growing strength across both genders. By adhering to objective criteria based on world and national rankings, the federation has rewarded consistency and performance over an extended period.

"The inclusion of reserve players for both men and women also ensures that the squad remains prepared for any unforeseen circumstances before the Game," TTFI added.

The Asian Games table tennis competition is expected to feature the continent's elite, including powerhouses China, Japan, South Korea, and Chinese Taipei.

 
manika batra asian games
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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